Freaknik Atlanta
Hulu Announced That A Freaknik Documentary, ‘The Wildest Party Never Told,’ Is In Development

A new Hulu documentary has social media losing its mind. Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told will focus on the HBCU picnic that exploded into a no-holds-barred, street party event in Atlanta during the 1990s. Just the mere mention that footage from the event might make it onto TV screens has older Freaknik attendees concerned about what kind of debauchery their relatives might see.

One “Freaknik auntie” already went viral with her understandably worried reaction to the Hulu doc below:

However, Freaknik’s popularity quickly became its downfall as citizen groups in Atlanta began condemning the event, which had grown considerably out of control after transforming from a modest picnic to a full-on rager. Via Complex:

By the late-1990s, Freaknik had sparked criticism from various groups, including the Atlanta Committee for Black College Spring Break, which called on the local community to no longer embrace the festival.

“We cannot support events that bring lewd activities, sexual assaults, violence against women and public safety concerns; firetrucks not being able to reach victims, and ambulances not being able to reach hospitals in a timely manner,″ the committee told the Associated Press in 1998.

Regardless of the controversy, Twitter began having a field day at the thought of people seeing what their parents and relatives were up to during their younger years. You can see some of the reactions below:

