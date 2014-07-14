Bethenny Frankel Posed In Her 4-Year-Old’s Pajamas To Show Everyone How Skinny She Is

Bethenny Frankel, star of Real Housewives of Something-Something, failed talk show host, and shill for her own line of “SkinnyGirl” alcoholic beverages, posted this photo to Instagram of her wearing her 4-year-old daughter’s pajamas with the caption:
This is my daughter’s nightgown and PJ shorts. Think we’re ready to start sharing clothes yet?
No. No, “Bethenny,” I don’t think you’re ready to start sharing clothes with your daughter. Because she is four. Personally, I’ve never tried any of Bethenny’s SkinnyGirl cocktail line because I’m a fan of alcohol that tastes good and doesn’t give me raging diarrhea — but hell, if drinking aspartame-laden margaritas makes me svelte enough to fit into toddler clothing, then … Nope, I’ll still stick with the real thing.
throwing up in my mouth
[31.media.tumblr.com]
There’s gonna be a really disappointed uncle out there when he rolls her over in the middle of the night expecting his niece.
+1
What does she spend per month on Botox? Whatever it is, it’s either not enough or too much.
Sorry. What I meant was “The Joker called, he wants his face back”.
She’s straight out of the first Keaton Batman where The Joker was poisoning people into that creepy look.
Isn’t this what Harvey Dent woke up to in the hospital?
Please people! This is so uncool of you! Shame, shame I say! How do you dare to drag a respectable person into this kind of stupid jokes!
…Mister J deserves better.
didn’t know a reverse boner was a thing, but huh. Now I got one.
I believe it’s a derection (per Barney Stinson).
Also known as an “innie”
I probably still would…
All you jerks from the 20 questions post: THIS is where you are supposed to be dicks.
She looks scarier than the Joker. Christ.
This chick hurts, something serious.
I can’t stop looking at it… It’s like a train wreck… Fuckkk.
Can Ariana Grande fit into that outfit?
If those are her 4-year-old’s clothes, why do the shoes fit? I call PR bullshit shenanigans.
My eyes! Zee goggles do nuthink!
I know we’re not supposed to call women bitches, but this bitch is disgusting.
Looking at her, I’m not sure she’s even technically a woman any more.
I thin Otto would rather suck Ann Coulter’s partial penis.
Well if you’re size 4-year-old-toddler you’re probably not getting a period. Technicality stands
so she’s proud of the fact she has the body of a stretched out 4 year old? somebody feed this heffa a sandwich or 3
GIVE ME YOUR LIFE ESSENCE
Love that Joker!
She’s a carpenter’s dream. Flat as a board, and too much money and time on her hands.
Wait..i think that’s how it goes.
Michael Jackson didn’t die, he just got his wish.
She looks like a skinny 15 year old transvestite. And not a particularly convincing one at that.
Skeletor has more flesh on his face than her. Gross ass skank.
I wouldn’t fuck her with Janice Dickinson’s dick.
(Insert Auschwitz joker here)
Just like the Hobby Lobby Holly…there are ways to get your point across with tact…and then there is posting a picture for the world to see. There are ways to show how skinny you are that don’t require showing a really pointless objective that might make a lot of women feel really shitty about their body situation. She won’t be pointing out her Jack Nicholson in Batman smile or her menopause knees. If this was about just showing a silly picture…she would mention her imperfections. But she didn’t…she wanted the world to know that she is a bean pole. People this vapid should be dragged out in the street and made examples of.