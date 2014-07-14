Bethenny Frankel Posed In Her 4-Year-Old’s Pajamas To Show Everyone How Skinny She Is

Bethenny Frankel, star of Real Housewives of Something-Something, failed talk show host, and shill for her own line of “SkinnyGirl” alcoholic beverages, posted this photo to Instagram of her wearing her 4-year-old daughter’s pajamas with the caption:

This is my daughter’s nightgown and PJ shorts. Think we’re ready to start sharing clothes yet?

No. No, “Bethenny,” I don’t think you’re ready to start sharing clothes with your daughter. Because she is four. Personally, I’ve never tried any of Bethenny’s SkinnyGirl cocktail line because I’m a fan of alcohol that tastes good and doesn’t give me raging diarrhea — but hell, if drinking aspartame-laden margaritas makes me svelte enough to fit into toddler clothing, then … Nope, I’ll still stick with the real thing.