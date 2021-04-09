On Thursday, Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show spent time talking about a sex scandal of an elected US congressman. Actually, no, he didn’t mention Matt Gaetz’s growing sex scandal that on Thursday saw new reports of Venmo transactions to an alleged sex trafficker. That didn’t make the cut.

What Carlson did cover was cosigning the white replacement theory that often motivates deadly attacks against minorities. He also had on a guest to discuss a Hunter Biden story in the Daily Mail that detailed some shady things that apparently didn’t make the cut of his memoir. Included in that report is talk about him making videos of having sex with prostitutes, complete with some photos that Carlson showed during prime time on a cable news channel.

jfc dude its 830PM pic.twitter.com/i2jp5aGD12 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 9, 2021

You can watch the segment here, if you want, or perhaps if you’re struggling to imagine that actually airing before the mods went to sleep for the night. But it did, and there were, uh, a LOT of reactions to that Hunter Biden image showing up on Fox News. For a variety of reasons, such as the dog being spotlighted in the image, or the giant Pokemon Squirtle watching the pixelated action in the background.

i don't know what's the funniest bit about this – the fact that boomers are seeing hunter porn

– the threesome

– the god damn dog

– the guest that looks like a teenager

– tucker's smug dumbass reaction

– or the god damn Squirtle plushie 😭 https://t.co/atFokWoqiB — jayde 🏳️‍⚧️🦥 (@jaydec02) April 9, 2021

Two mass shootings in 12hrs, including the shooting of a state trooper and Tucker Carlson is reporting on Hunter Biden having sex with prostitutes. This is the party Joe Manchin wants us to play nice with.

F*** that. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 9, 2021

Hunter Biden out here having group sex in the same room as a Squirtle plushie. Absolute gigachad https://t.co/9SzHY3aDCU — Victoria (@MVictoriaKing) April 9, 2021

men will literally have threeways while a giant squirtle watches instead of going to therapy pic.twitter.com/YqfSInkkAU — Violet 5G Valentine (@thot_piece) April 8, 2021

But there were also a lot of Pokemon fans who were wondering why Squirtle was trending on Twitter. They were, to say the least, a bit surprised when they found out the reason everyone’s favorite water Pokemon starter was getting some newfound attention.

Me seeing Squirtle trending: Oh that’s cool. Me seeing why Squirtle is trending: pic.twitter.com/ANxhzTPFv9 — Chris Hernandez (@Chris_Hdz355708) April 9, 2021

I just checked to see why Squirtle was trending. pic.twitter.com/cvWN72XyR3 — 5pmEverywhere™ (@5pmEverywhere) April 9, 2021

Look, I don’t wanna get al political or anything, but…. SQUIRTLE. pic.twitter.com/q878wiUEWg — 🎮 JRattGaming on Twitch!🎮 (@JRattGaming) April 9, 2021

It was a night of surprises for basically anyone paying attention on social media, to say the least.