As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian had strengthened to a Category 4 (or possibly category 5) hurricane as it makes its way toward Florida’s west coast. And according to meteorologist and hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross, it looks an awful lot like a dick.
Fox News Weather turns Hurricane Ian into a penis…with testicles. pic.twitter.com/dQc1JAECEx
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 27, 2022
On Sunday morning, as Mediaite reported, Norcross predicted the path of the storm for Fox Weather viewers and, while doing so, inadvertently turned the state of Florida into a giant penis, complete with testicles. If Norcross even noticed what he had drawn while explaining the concept of the “cone of uncertainty,” he didn’t let on — nor should he have, as there’s obviously nothing funny about a potentially deadly hurricane making landfall. But the unsolicited weather wang did bring some much-needed levity to the reports.
Now Florida's really fucked. https://t.co/iUswVlGHKP
— Sean (@sean_s_mc) September 28, 2022
Not much of a vas deferens from the original forecast.
— JohnnySoCo (@jayce1315) September 27, 2022
😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 We are definitely living in a simulation. https://t.co/DsymFGApPQ
— T.J. B (@tjbsd25) September 28, 2022
When I first glanced at the still image here I thought it was Austin Powers as the weatherman, 😂.
— Mike Stevens 🌊🐕 (@augie_pup) September 27, 2022
Fox booth: Don't draw a dick! Don't draw a dick! Dammit he drew a dick! https://t.co/eqytLBiyb7
— Lou Savastani 🚴♀️🍻🌻 (@lousav760) September 28, 2022
“You’re a peein” model.
— Bud Moore (@504Bud) September 27, 2022
The balls of some people… https://t.co/uhDm3REdij
— David Crosby (@DrCrosby64) September 28, 2022
There is nothing funny about an enormous raging pulsating hurricane about to ram ashore at full force…😉😉
— Kff 🌈🌈💙💙🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🇺🇦🇺🇦☮️☮️ (@Kff02634162) September 27, 2022
They would ban this pic from school but not on @FoxNews . https://t.co/4xabhvCmxs
— Optimistic Golfer Soured on Politicians (@NorCaliTexas) September 27, 2022
As Mediaite noted, Miami-based Norcross is a well-respected hurricane expert who many Floridians credit with saving lives. “As Hurricane Andrew devastated South Florida in 1992, the mild-mannered weather man stayed on the air for 22 hours straight to keep people safe and informed,” wrote Mediaite’s Kipp Jones, who also pointed to a New York Times article about the weatherman titled “Storm Blows a New Hero Into Town,” which explained:
In 22 consecutive hours on the air, simultaneously broadcast on television and radio, Mr. Norcross, with no real competition, talked South Florida through Hurricane Andrew on Aug. 23 and 24. People with collapsing roofs knew to huddle in bathtubs with mattresses over their heads only because Mr. Norcross told them to. And as they hid there, his voice, never before considered even faintly mellifluous, soothed them through a fearful night.
(Via Mediaite)