September roared in like a lion on Wednesday. Texas all but outlawed abortion, and the Supreme Court was disturbingly silent about it. Meanwhile, Hurricane Ida — which had already decimated the South, leaving parts of Louisiana, including New Orleans, without power — headed northeastward. By nightfall, it was pummeling Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and parts of New England. By day’s end, New York City, the grand metropolis that has seen it all, crossed a new first off the list: It had its maiden flash flood.

As per The New York Times, at least three and as much as five inches of rain had hit northeast New Jersey and parts of New York City. A tornado warning had been declared for the Bronx. Eventually all subway service was cancelled. Before midnight Mayor Bill de Blasio had formally announced a State of Emergency. Those stranded away from their homes by a storm that was even worse than predicted had to navigate through several feet of water, just to get home.

There was plenty of footage, too. Of flooded subway stations.

Our infrastructure is not ready for climate change, 145th St. 1 train stop edition pic.twitter.com/R92ktyyCyg — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) September 2, 2021

Of buses stuck in water that forced passengers to stand on seats.

Good lord, this bus ride in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/yIIij8HXqP — Stina Sternberg (@StinaSternberg) September 2, 2021

Of delivery people treading through an inner city river to drop off food.

Uber prices soared (assuming they could barrel through the water).

Entire NYC subway system has been shut down, and these are the Uber prices within Manhattan right now. Expecting them to get worse. #Ida #uber #NewYorkCity pic.twitter.com/HGjiFApWYM — Francis Santana (@santfrancs) September 2, 2021

It all seemed like it was out of a bad movie. Indeed, it reminded people about one specific film: 2003’s The Day After Tomorrow, in which Independence Day maven Roland Emmerich turned anxieties over climate change into a disaster movie spectacular.

The scenes out of New York City and the surrounding metro area tonight look absolutely apocalyptic. It's like the waves in the Day After Tomorrow. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 2, 2021

Left: New York City in climate disaster movie The Day After Tomorrow (2004) Right: New York City in climate disaster reality, tonight (2021) pic.twitter.com/MWp2gsBO2b — Jordan Grimes 🚰 (@cafedujord) September 2, 2021

Y’all have seen “2012,” right? “The Day After Tomorrow?” This is New York, right now. New…York. pic.twitter.com/22YT77bgHk — Doctor Disney (@Doctor_Disney) September 2, 2021

The Day After Tomorrow writer seeing the new york floods right now pic.twitter.com/hakcxPoAZl — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) September 2, 2021

Looks like "The Day After Tomorrow" can no longer be categorized as a work of fiction. https://t.co/Gm6XaAEBhs — Juan Lozano (@juanlozano70) September 2, 2021

Is it me or does #NYC look like a scene from the day after tomorrow tonight? Yall might wanna get ready to freeze next. pic.twitter.com/G5BV7tOU40 — Crystina (@CrystinaNonya) September 2, 2021

Ever see the film "The Day After Tomorrow"? https://t.co/oNyeaF2I8Z — S.E. Wright (@archysteve4) September 2, 2021

Everytime I see videos of New York like this I think of The Day After Tomorrow https://t.co/SSLHOoWkDd — Juls ✨ (@Hey_itsjuls) September 2, 2021

Jersey was not spared either.

I love this scene from "The Day After Tomorrow"… Oh wait, this is actual footage from this evening from New Jersey. https://t.co/LNwfNQIe2R — Robbie D (@patiodweller) September 2, 2021

Flooding baggage area at newark airport pic.twitter.com/LxjDJHpXAH — Bill Ritter (@billritter7) September 2, 2021

It was a perfect storm on a perfectly dreadful day. And just because one disaster was still unfolding didn’t mean anyone forgot about the day’s earlier disaster, whose true impact hasn’t even begun to be felt.

Y'all mean to tell me that in less than 24 hours we watched both "The Handsmaid Tale" and "The Day After Tomorrow" come true? I hate it here. — B (@the_petshopboy) September 2, 2021

The Day After Tomorrow is occurring in New York and The Handmaid’s Tale is occurring in Texas. September is going to be one spooky ass month. pic.twitter.com/qBoNpnFInc — Shamar English (@english_shamar) September 2, 2021

Gotta say this crossover event of The Day After Tomorrow and The Handmaid’s Tale really fucking sucks. — MeatballDuck (@timetravelduck) September 2, 2021

Today feels like The Handmaids Tale, The Day After Tomorrow, and World War Z made a threesome baby together and we're all living through it. Sending love and support to everyone. I'm out of words. Get rest, eat well, hydrate. Tomorrow we fight again. And do what we can. — Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) September 2, 2021

If you’re not enjoying our exciting future, in which weather disasters pile on top of each other, and in which one state imposes draconian reproductive laws in the clear hope that they will expand nationwide, then gently remind Democrats that they currently control all three bodies of government. But for now, we have AOC pointing out that the Green New Deal should sound awfully good right now.