Hurricane Ida Brought Terrifying Flash Flooding To New York City And Is Reminding Everyone Of The Climate Change Disaster Movie ‘The Day After Tomorrow’

September roared in like a lion on Wednesday. Texas all but outlawed abortion, and the Supreme Court was disturbingly silent about it. Meanwhile, Hurricane Ida — which had already decimated the South, leaving parts of Louisiana, including New Orleans, without power — headed northeastward. By nightfall, it was pummeling Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and parts of New England. By day’s end, New York City, the grand metropolis that has seen it all, crossed a new first off the list: It had its maiden flash flood.

As per The New York Times, at least three and as much as five inches of rain had hit northeast New Jersey and parts of New York City. A tornado warning had been declared for the Bronx. Eventually all subway service was cancelled. Before midnight Mayor Bill de Blasio had formally announced a State of Emergency. Those stranded away from their homes by a storm that was even worse than predicted had to navigate through several feet of water, just to get home.

There was plenty of footage, too. Of flooded subway stations.

Of buses stuck in water that forced passengers to stand on seats.

Of delivery people treading through an inner city river to drop off food.

Uber prices soared (assuming they could barrel through the water).

It all seemed like it was out of a bad movie. Indeed, it reminded people about one specific film: 2003’s The Day After Tomorrow, in which Independence Day maven Roland Emmerich turned anxieties over climate change into a disaster movie spectacular.

Jersey was not spared either.

It was a perfect storm on a perfectly dreadful day. And just because one disaster was still unfolding didn’t mean anyone forgot about the day’s earlier disaster, whose true impact hasn’t even begun to be felt.

If you’re not enjoying our exciting future, in which weather disasters pile on top of each other, and in which one state imposes draconian reproductive laws in the clear hope that they will expand nationwide, then gently remind Democrats that they currently control all three bodies of government. But for now, we have AOC pointing out that the Green New Deal should sound awfully good right now.

