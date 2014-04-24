‘I FARTED’: 15 Personalized License Plate Applications Rejected By The Florida DMV

In high school, I had a vanity license plate. I’m ashamed of myself now, but back then, I thought I’d be able to pick up ALL the chicks, or something, when they saw me cruising in my champagne-colored 2002 Chevy Prizm with the “LWALTZ41” license plate. “LWALTZ” was shorthand for The Last Waltz, the Martin Scorsese concert film about the Band’s final show before breaking up in 1976, while “41” was the name of my favorite Dave Matthews Band song. Starburns and I would have gotten along really well.

If I could go back in time, first off, I wouldn’t ask for a vanity license plate for my birthday (they ain’t cheap). But If I HAD to get one, I’d probably pick something like “I FARTED,” because I didn’t live in Florida, where it’s not available. (It’s likely banned in New York, too, but one can dream.) WESH collected 60 banned license plates in the Sunshine State, and here are some of our favorites.

Via WESH