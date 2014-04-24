‘I FARTED’: 15 Personalized License Plate Applications Rejected By The Florida DMV

In high school, I had a vanity license plate. I’m ashamed of myself now, but back then, I thought I’d be able to pick up ALL the chicks, or something, when they saw me cruising in my champagne-colored 2002 Chevy Prizm with the “LWALTZ41” license plate. “LWALTZ” was shorthand for The Last Waltz, the Martin Scorsese concert film about the Band’s final show before breaking up in 1976, while “41” was the name of my favorite Dave Matthews Band song. Starburns and I would have gotten along really well.
If I could go back in time, first off, I wouldn’t ask for a vanity license plate for my birthday (they ain’t cheap). But If I HAD to get one, I’d probably pick something like “I FARTED,” because I didn’t live in Florida, where it’s not available. (It’s likely banned in New York, too, but one can dream.) WESH collected 60 banned license plates in the Sunshine State, and here are some of our favorites.
They turned down BABY ETR? what the hell?
Was hoping for PEN15
Be the change you want to see in the world, Steve.
I can see no WHT TRSH because half the population of Florida would want that one (and the other half would want OLDFRT).
But rejecting PONY KLR? Seems awfully specific. (I do not, however, want to meet the guy who requested that…unless he’s a certified equine butcher).
PONY KLR is a reference to a owner of a car that dislikes Mustangs. I remember seeing Corvette somewhere that had the plate GLUEMKR.
Yet I once saw…& I shit you not….”6K6K6K.” A smart-ass way of getting both 666 & KKK on one plate.
GO FLORIDA.
Still, all better than LWALTZ41.
People are proud of being WHT TRSH?
In Florida, it’s a badge of honor. & a common tattoo.
A college friend got 3M WOLB passed the state of Missouri.
I too shamefully admit to having the vanity plate “LACRYDR” affixed to my 88 Cadillac Seville in high school.