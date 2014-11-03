A Brave Idiot Surfed Atop A Dead Whale While Surrounded By Hungry Sharks

11.03.14

Because everywhere in Australia, from the shallowest pond to the driest desert to the most fetid pub, is infested with something that will kill you, a daring dumb-dumb had the bright idea to surf a dead whale that was floating in shark-infested waters.

Harrison Williams, of Quinns Rock, north of Perth, said: “I was out on the boat with the boys and one of my mates said it would be pretty funny to surf the whale so I did it.” (Via)

I’m fairly certain that’s the first time in human history that sentence has been uttered.

The 26-year-old said he saw the sharks, including a massive great white, but they did not deter him from getting into the water.

“They were too busy chomping on the whale so it wasn’t too bad,” he said.

Mr. Williams told Seven News it was not until he was on top of the whale that he realised the danger and stupidity of his actions.

“Definitely not…I’ve done it, I don’t need to do it again. Definitely it was a stupid act, didn’t mean to disrespect anyone, mum thinks I’m an idiot, dad’s not too proud either,” he said. (Via)

No word on whether this was secretly viral marketing for the Johnny Tsunami sequel, Johnny Sharknami.

Via Perth Now

