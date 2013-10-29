Heimdall Is Cancelling The Apocalypse In Extended ‘Thor: The Dark World’ Clip

An extended, three-minute clip from Thor: The Dark World was aired on German TV this week, and we have it here while it lasts. Don’t worry, the German announcer is only prattling over the video for a moment. After that, it’s just three minutes of Heimdall (Idris Elba) trying to keep the Dark Elves out of Asgard.

Idris Elba punching a spaceship to death? Idris Elba punching a spaceship to death.

This scene also explains how Thor and Loki found a ship inside a building at the beginning of this clip. Unfortunately, they didn’t show us the bridging scene where Thor opens up the ship and hammers a Dark Elf in the face, yelling, “Welcome to Asgard!” Oh, it happened.

Thor: The Dark World opens November 8th, 2013. Video via CBM. Pictures via here and here.