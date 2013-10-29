Heimdall Is Cancelling The Apocalypse In Extended ‘Thor: The Dark World’ Clip

#Thor #Idris Elba #Thor 2 #Marvel
Entertainment Editor
10.29.13

Idris Elba as Heimdall in Thor: The Dark World

An extended, three-minute clip from Thor: The Dark World was aired on German TV this week, and we have it here while it lasts. Don’t worry, the German announcer is only prattling over the video for a moment. After that, it’s just three minutes of Heimdall (Idris Elba) trying to keep the Dark Elves out of Asgard.

Idris Elba punching a spaceship to death? Idris Elba punching a spaceship to death.

Thor and Heimdall are cancelling the apocalypse in Thor: The Dark World

Thor and Heimdall are cancelling the apocalypse in Thor: The Dark World

This scene also explains how Thor and Loki found a ship inside a building at the beginning of this clip. Unfortunately, they didn’t show us the bridging scene where Thor opens up the ship and hammers a Dark Elf in the face, yelling, “Welcome to Asgard!” Oh, it happened.

Thor: The Dark World opens November 8th, 2013. Video via CBM. Pictures via here and here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor#Idris Elba#Thor 2#Marvel
TAGSALAN TAYLORAnthony HopkinsCHRIS HEMSWORTHCHRISTOPHER ECCLESTONIDRIS ELBAJAIMIE ALEXANDERMarvelnatalie portmanTHORthor 2TOM HIDDLESTON

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP