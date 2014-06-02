If You Can Hold Your Nose, TMZ Has A Ton Of ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Pics

We know, we know, TMZ is the cancer that’s killing the Internet and making Idiocracy a reality all at the same time. But when they’re not annoying minor celebrities for their opinions on weird news, or asking sports figures inappropriate questions in front of their kids, or cutting themselves in the bathroom once the shame gets to be too much, they do occasionally touch on something actually important. Like a whole ton of Star Wars: Episode VII set photos.
Each photo is covered with a massive TMZ logo, and the gallery has annoyingly tiny default resolution. Also, we can’t post the photos because TMZ are a bunch of lawsuit goblins. But we can assemble a few details based on what we see:
- J.J. Abrams was not kidding about practical effects. Check out the giant pig creature that leads the photos: Supposedly five operators are inside it to make it work.
- Lucas must have kept everything in a U-Save-It or something, because there are definitely set elements from A New Hope in these photos.
- So. Many. Hoodies. It’s not clear if these are Tusken Raiders out of their masks or what in some shots, but Tattooine is definitely going to be a much busier place.
We suspect there will be more leaks from the set as time goes on. It’s an enormous shoot and Disney is taking an oddly live-and-let-live attitude towards fans sneaking onto the set and snapping a few photos. Besides, if Chewie’s taking selfies anyway, they might as well lighten up.
I’d be happy to never see Tatooine in a Star Wars movie ever again.
Maybe Death Star 3.0 will blow it up in the first 5 minutes of the film, we’ll all be like, “omg!” and then that’ll be the end of it forever.
Sooner Tatooine than Endor.
It does make more sense in the sequels. It should never have appeared in the prequels until the very end.
That’s got to suck for the dudes inside that giant pig. Looks really hot.
Well, we had Jar Jar as the “black” stereotype, and judging by the banner pic with JJ and I can only assume “Grandfather-San”, we have the “asian” stereotype.
By the Nine, this is looking worse all the time, even by J.J. Abrams standards.
Well you gotta give him credit, at least he’s not going all blue/green screen and breaking out the ol’ animatronic’s and puppetering from the looks of it which I’m happy to see again especially for a movie like Star Wars cause all that CGI crapfest in those prequels were just fucking horrible.
It’s a bummer that Kerner Optical (ILM practical effects arm) was spun off and subsequently shuttered a few years ago. I’ll be curious to see who’s doing the practical effects. Hopefully Tippett.
just wake me up when the boba fett climbs out of the damn sarlacc pit.
Joke’s on you, you can only unlock that by watching the webseries tied to the 4K Fan Edition of the Blu-Ray only purchasable when you buy a megaticket for the Thursday night showing.
Which consists entirely of babies.
The one star wars thing I’ve yet to watch. CURSE YOU, LUCAS!!!! CURSE YOU, SEITZ!!
Lucas has a whole building/barn of archives, physical artifacts from all the movies. I think it’s the building at 38.063626, -122.652350. If that were a horse/animal barn, it probably wouldn’t have all that (what appears to be) cooling equipment out back.