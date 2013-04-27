‘I’m 11 And Pregnant’: 10 Very Revealing Age-Specific Google Autocompletes

Google Autocompletes are a fascinating sociological experiment. I’m well aware, for instance, that feet are one of the world’s most popular fetishes (thanks, Rex!), but I didn’t know just how popular the kink was, until I searched for literally any semi-famous woman and Google autofilled my result to say, “christina hendricks feet.”

Beginning a search with “I’m [number] and…” is another revealing look at how people of a certain age see themselves. According to Marius B., who put together an enlightening video called “Life Through Google’s Eyes,” what follows the ellipsis “reflects the fears, inquiries, preoccupations, obsessions, and fixations of the human being at a certain age and our evolution through life.” Here are 10 extremely revealing age-specific worries.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

(Via Metafilter)