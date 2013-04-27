‘I’m 11 And Pregnant’: 10 Very Revealing Age-Specific Google Autocompletes

#Google
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.27.13 5 Comments

Google Autocompletes are a fascinating sociological experiment. I’m well aware, for instance, that feet are one of the world’s most popular fetishes (thanks, Rex!), but I didn’t know just how popular the kink was, until I searched for literally any semi-famous woman and Google autofilled my result to say, “christina hendricks feet.”

Beginning a search with “I’m [number] and…” is another revealing look at how people of a certain age see themselves. According to Marius B., who put together an enlightening video called “Life Through Google’s Eyes,” what follows the ellipsis “reflects the fears, inquiries, preoccupations, obsessions, and fixations of the human being at a certain age and our evolution through life.” Here are 10 extremely revealing age-specific worries.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

(Via Metafilter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Google
TAGSGOOGLEGOOGLE AUTOFILLLIFE THROUGH GOOGLE'S EYES

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP