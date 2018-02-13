Instagram Will Start Snitching On Your Screenshotting Habits

Shutterstock

Be honest: you have definitely, 100% taken a screengrab from someone’s Instagram story and sent it to your best friend with a catty comment. You’re not proud of this fact, but talking sh*t is a bigger cornerstone of our social interactions than we’d like to admit. Our pettiness knows no bounds, and it seems like Instagram is going to follow in the steps of Snapchat in order to curb one of our most shameful social media habits.

In a new notification, Instagram announced that it will be rolling out a new feature: snitching. Especially nosy users got an unpleasant surprise when they took a screenshot of an Insta story: “Next time you take a screenshot or screen recording, the person who posted the story will be able to see.”

Instagram is now notifying users when somebody takes a screenshot of their stories….. ….well it's over for us bitches 😶 pic.twitter.com/KTOf1E3Qrn — bulldog (@gabrielmonstere) February 8, 2018

Now, there is a loophole for particularly dedicated social sleuths: putting your phone in Airplane Mode allows you to sneak a screenshot to your heart’s content without triggering the notification. However, taking that many steps just to get one silly pic to pass on may put your life choices into a harsh light and force you into some deep reflection. Instagram is rolling out the new system worldwide over the coming weeks, giving you enough time to make peace with your god as you face this new social media reality.

