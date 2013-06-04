‘Iron Man 3’ Is Officially One Of The Highest Grossing Movies Ever

Some of us loved it. Some of us hated it. But there’s one thing we can all agree on when it comes to Iron Man 3: It has made a truly staggering pile of money.
Let’s crunch the numbers, shall we?
- Adjusted for inflation, it’s easily the most profitable movie of the franchise, making $385 million so far, and probably wrapping up its US run with $400 million or more.
- Considering its reported budget was $200 million, that means the movie probably broke even on US ticket sales alone.
- Overseas, however, was where the real loot lies. It’s grossed $795 million so far, although that’s slowing down a bit since it’s been out in various territories a bit longer than in the US. Still, that’s nearly three times more than the other movies have done overseas in the past.
So what does this mean for Marvel Studios, beyond major bonuses this year, and for the Iron Man franchise going forward? Well, first of all, it proves that The Avengers was a major boost in overseas revenue for the individual franchises. It remains to be seen whether Thor and Captain America, two franchises that had solid but more modest starts than Iron Man, will be able to clean similar house.
Also, it brings Robert Downey, Jr. closer to actually becoming Tony Stark, considering he gets an overall piece of the movie’s gross. We hope for Iron Man 4 he makes Disney develop an actual working suit. Hey, they’ve got the cash to do it.
In terms of love/hate I kinda fell in the middle. The action and humor were great but the overall story was kinda weak.
I agree, actually. It was zippy and creative enough that it wasn’t a problem (“Screw This Job” Henchman is awesome), but the plot was fairly stock.
“Screw this Job” Henchmen then went on to hench for the Monarch.
I can see Thor getting a big boost. Loki is a fan favorite and based on the trailer it looks like the kind of epic kick ass action combined with fantasy and super battles movie that would be perfect way to spend your money
But Captain America? I like the poor guy but he just doesn’t have what it takes. First off there is the suit which is awfully silly it really takes away from the character and then there is the biggest hurdle.
Captain America is simply not a super hero. He is an action hero. Yes he is supposed to be a “super advanced human” but his so called feats aren’t really that different then Rambo and co. Except for the fact that he uses a shield and the violence is toned down. And from what I read about the plot with his best freidn coming back as a brainwashed killer with a cyborg arm? Sounds really meh.
Don’t get me wrong. I am sure it will be profitable and that the comic book fans will love it but I just can’t see it ever coming close to achieivng really big mainstream success
Yeah, I don’t think we’ll ever see Cap blazing away into a crowd of bad guys with a .50 cal machine gun, blowing pot roasts out their backs, and I’m kinda OK with that.
Thor will definitely do well. The ladies love Thor Odinson (LLThorO?) During the Thor preview two weeks ago (in 3D), the woman two seats down from me was literally trying to reach out to touch his face.
Also, the whole america-aspect isn’t that appealing to not-americans. Especially if you make it his most distinctive feature.
What, mindless American multinationalism doesn’t play overseas? Hard to believe!
I would have liked IM3 a lot more if it had been all shots of Ben Kingsley yelling Sexy Beast style at a captive Gwenyth Paltrow while she tearfully tried to explain Goop to him.