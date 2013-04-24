‘Iron Man 3’: Where The Hell Are The Avengers?

The first two Iron Man movies were released before the Avengers were assembled, so it was reasonable to assume Tony wouldn’t get any help: They weren’t around and had no idea who he was. But now, some people will be wondering where the other Avengers are when Iron Man 3 hits theaters next week.
We’ve taken the liberty of explaining it for the confused, in a bid for a No-Prize. Sorta spoilers will follow.
Thor
He left our universe at the end of The Avengers, and still has not come back. And when he does come back, he has his own problems to deal with. Tony’s personal life ranks a bit below saving the world from darkness.
Captain America and Black Widow
They’re both dealing with a problem in Washington D.C., which we’ll learn all about in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Presumably this keeps them from getting involved: Again, priorities.
Hulk
According to rumor, the movie will actually bring this up. Either way, it’s worth asking whether bringing a radiation scientist/gigantic rage monster into the mix would really be any help. What Tony is facing isn’t a New York Invasion kind of problem, after all.
Hawkeye
It’s fairly safe to say that there isn’t really much Clint could do in the face of an entire terrorist organization. Also, he’s not a volunteer superhero: He’s a working special agent for a major government intelligence organization. That’s generally a job title that involves a lot of work. If Clint shows up at all, it’ll be after he could help.
Nick Fury
Speaking of SHIELD, we’re assuming they’re going to pull their usual shtick and show up after all the violence is done. Or they’re busy reviving Coulson.
There you have it, true believers; Tony’s pretty much completely on his own for this one.
You can see what I believe is the Hulkbuster armor in the trailers. So there’s definitely still the connection there.
Oh, the connections are there, but the Hulk’s not going to slam into the Mandarin’s compound like an atom bomb, as awesome as that would be.
Shit…that would be pretty badass. Iron Man flies the Hulk into orbit and the fires him at the Mandarin’s compound for an nuke-level impact. That idea is so awesome someone needs to email Whedon and beg that gets included in Avengers 2 somehow.
I figured we would see Tony and Bruce doing science!
Can I just imagine hawkeye is fighting track suit ninjas and playing the dating game with hawkeye spider woman black widow and mockingbird?
Whatever helps you sleep at night.
Bro you got it bro.
Works for me bro.
RIP Blowjob Stacey
Also boomerang arrows are awesome.
I for one am really disappointed that The Hulk will not be in the film somewhere. I get the whole destruction and mayhem thing, but that is what made The Avengers movie so great. Ruffalo’s Hulk should be in every Marvel movie from now on.
Hey, maybe he is and it’s a super secret surprise! At least that’s what I am telling myself…
Apparently they’re going to do a Hulk movie, they’re just being very careful with it after the last two, ah, didn’t really light the world on fire.
I am probably going against the grain here but I think “the Hulk smashes everything” field should be left fallow to keep the bit from getting old too fast.
@ JAJenks: I hope you are right as this would be a great place for which to launch The Avengers 2 campaign.
@ Dan Seitz: the last two Hulk movies were disappointing,and I willingly admit to sleeping through the Ang Lee version in the theater. Maybe a standalone Hulk does not work right now until they have established the Thanos angle and have it take off from there.
@ Eatz: But Hulk smashes everything is just too much fun.
a Hulk/Iron-Man buddy-cop movie would work
@Nussy: I heard that Disney is doing an animated version of that, at the least
Still seems like at least some of em would or should show up. This was kind of my one big question going forward after the Avengers, although I was pretty sure there would be no cross over except in Avenger movies. I guess if the danger isn’t global or really catastrophic you let the local hero deal with it. It’s kinda like in DC comics, how often could Batman just call up Superman and have him save the day in under five mins, rather than having to risk his own life, other peoples lives etc and have the whole problem go on for days/weeks w/e. A hulk who can be controlled, or rather isn’t mindless could help any of the other avengers win that much quicker and easier.
Guaranteed that there will be some sort of cross-over moment in Iron Man 3 with another Marvel hero (maybe not even another Avenger). They’ve built the universe already, they aren’t going to squander opportunities at this point to populate it with other characters.
After the movie is over and the credits have run they show a lone man, wearing an old backpack, walking down a back country road. Every once in awhile he turns his head slightly. A car roars around the corner and he turns around putting his thumb up.
Tony Stark slows his car down next to Dr. Banner. He looks at him and turns the music to ‘The Lonely Man’ and smiles at Banner. Banner throws his pack in the back and gets in.
Banner looks at him and says,“You’re a dick.“
And they drive off
Best possibility right here.
Almost as good as my preferred post-credits teaser:
The doorbell rings in Tony Stark’s apartment, he answers the door, and there’s Agent Phil Coulson with that polite smile on his face.
STARK (IN SHOCK): You’re….you’re dead.
COULSON (AFFABLY): Yes, sir. I get that a lot.
I will take both, please.
They did such a good job tying all the characters together with the different movies and finishing it off with the Avengers. But that does raise some problems. Once the Avengers all gathered together to save the world, it’s kind of difficult to figure out why they don’t keep doing it. Kind of wrote that one into a corner.
Not at all. Your comment makes me think you haven’t read the comics. “Avengers, assemble!” is a call-to-action. The Avengers aren’t just habitually chilling out together all the time. They’ve got their own lives going on outside of the duties as part of The Avengers. It’s only when something massive is happening, something that requires their combined might to combat, that they actually assemble. The rest of the time they’re off doing their own things.
Except Wolverine. Wolverine never gets any sleep.
Shit, yeah. Wolvervine got so popular that Marvel put him in every single fucking group in the Marvel Universe. Dude never gets to clock out.
Non-comic readers are adorable when they try to understand comic book movies. First thing I learned was “winner is whoever’s book it is”. Second one was if there’s a shower scene or a teeny bikini, do not leave the book around my mother or my brother.
Yeah this is not something regular comic readers are going to ask themselves in the movie. In the realities where super heroes exist there is always enough crazy stuff going on to keep all of them separately busy and teams only get together when the planet/universe/reality are in danger.
I admit this is a pre-emptive attempt to not have to explain this to five or six people I know.
I thought the entire Avenger team told Stark that they were going to the store to get cigarettes, you mean to tell me that they’re not coming back?
Guys, guys. If you really want to see the hulk. Remain in your seats until the closing credits.
Well, it is an Iron Man movie. The Avengers almost never show up in his comics, either.