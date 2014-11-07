‘Iron Sky: The Coming Race’ Combines Nazis And Dinosaurs

If you missed out on Iron Sky, you missed one of the more entertainingly silly movies that came out over the last few years. Funded almost entirely on the basis of its ridiculous premise, it manages to straddle the line between campy and deliberately funny enough to be an entertaining watch, even if fans were disappointed. And now, of course, there’s a sequel. With Nazis riding dinosaurs. Did we mention the Nazis are also lizard people?
The teaser’s slow, albeit because they’re showing off the whole concept, but it’s a lot of fun to watch, especially as it builds to this moment:
If you want to make this happen, kick in some cash on the IndieGoGo page. Or just marvel that we live in a world where this teaser exists at all.
How has nobody come up with this concept before?
Dear movie industry, more of this please.
It looks like they crossed the straight Sarah Palin actress with the porn one.
I actually LOVED the first Iron Sky. I thought it was smart, funny and a little Star Wars-y.
It was good in the first two acts and dragged a bit on the third. Still a lot better than most intentionally campy movies, however.
T. Rex doing the sieg heil is the best thing on the internet today.
I have to admit, the teaser didn’t grab me until that happened.
I remember watching the original Iron Sky trailer and being blown away by how clever and stylish it was, and was so hyped for the movie. The visual/production design was great, but I felt like it was trying too hard to be funny and a lot of the humor fell flat. Hopefully this will be an improvement on that.
This is great. At least someone’s trying to be creative. I’d rather watch Hitler riding a dinosaur that salutes a hundred times than watch another bland sequel or remake of a popular 80s show.
Iron Sky 2?!?! Awesome!
This exact sequel premise was predicted two years ago in the comments section of the article Dan linked to above.
To the extent that the words “natural evolution” can be applied to this concept, it is a natural evolution of the concept.
Win. Please consider going the Viking route for number 3. Vikings…from the 4th dimension.
Nazis vs. Vikings would be hilarious. “We modeled ourselves on you!”
“So, women fight alongside you, you’re cool with gays as long as they marry a woman and have kids, and are OK with Jews, since we share common ancestry with them?”
“…Wait, WHAT?!”
Nazis modeling themselves on Vikings?
Vikings sharing common ancestry with Jews?
So they’re not going with the Soviets then (as hinted by the end of the first film)? I approve of this instead.
Apparently when Calvin grew up, he continued to collaborate with Hobbes on screenplays.