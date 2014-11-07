‘Iron Sky: The Coming Race’ Combines Nazis And Dinosaurs

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you missed out on Iron Sky, you missed one of the more entertainingly silly movies that came out over the last few years. Funded almost entirely on the basis of its ridiculous premise, it manages to straddle the line between campy and deliberately funny enough to be an entertaining watch, even if fans were disappointed. And now, of course, there’s a sequel. With Nazis riding dinosaurs. Did we mention the Nazis are also lizard people?

The teaser’s slow, albeit because they’re showing off the whole concept, but it’s a lot of fun to watch, especially as it builds to this moment:

If you want to make this happen, kick in some cash on the IndieGoGo page. Or just marvel that we live in a world where this teaser exists at all.