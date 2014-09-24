Is Ebola Going To Wipe Us All Out? An Explainer

The numbers are rather stark. If the proper precautions aren’t taken, there will 1.4 million cases of Ebola in Africa by the end of January 2015, according to the CDC. People are, rightly, scared. But what does this really mean?
Sorry, gotta go, need to build walls around my house and buy ammo!
Unless you live in West Africa, you probably can chill out. The concern is actually much different than the raw numbers suggest.
Wait, I thought you said the CDC said there were 1.4 million cases?
Yes, if the proper precautions aren’t taken. That number is also based on the estimated number of people who have been exposed to Ebola and aren’t going to to the hospital, basically the absolute worst case scenario.
Oh. So what’s a more realistic scenario?
More than 20,000 by the end of November, according to the WHO.
Gotta go! Ammo’s not going to buy itself!
Actually, there’s less needed to keep that from happening than you might think. The key problem with Ebola isn’t the disease itself. Ebola doesn’t spread through the air; you need to have contact with bodily fluids that the Ebola virus is residing in. This is why, so far, fewer than 4,000 total cases have been reported. Basically once you get the people who have Ebola contained, you’ve eliminated the problem.
So why the huge jumps in numbers?
Mostly to communicate the severity of the problem. Nobody is seriously concerned the numbers are going to get that high, but they would like a little more urgency and more funding because of the real problem.
Which is…?
That we might go from “outbreak” to “fact of life.” If Ebola establishes what’s called a “permanent presence,” that would essentially mean that outbreaks elsewhere in the world would become more likely. So, if you’re really worried about this, perhaps bug your Congressman to get some more funding to the agencies that need it.
Ebola is Tolkienien – can’t survive sunlight. It’s kind of weird that it has become a thing at all.
I think I read that someone is telling folks in Africa that the doctors are all witch doctors or something.
Possibly Christian Missionaries. They already convinced most of them to not use condoms since it’s against their religion.
There are problems on the ground, although almost inevitably they turn out to be something far different from news reports.
Oooh ooh can you guys now blame this on groups I have a previous dislike of too?
Not so much that anyone is telling the rural communities that western aid workers are witch doctors, its more about the fact that they believe the “treatment” recommendations of their local shaman/ witch Doctor over that of the actual doctors trying to help.
Many actually believe the western doctors in protective suits are the ones infecting people and through past outbreaks they have learned most that go to the hospitals never return. Too bad they just don’t get that by ignoring the aid workers and proper quarantine they essentially are infecting their entire village and killing up to 60% of their villages population.
I don’t know– I feel like I need to hear what Alex Jones thinks about this.
Or Pete Carroll
Its a false flag. The American Government in conjunction with Alitumantium Society want to establish a new Africa for the ultra-rich and powerful. This way they can control the diamonds for the laser they will use to start a war with Mars.
@I am Dan See, the big flaw in that theory is assuming Africa would not be on board with building a giant laser cannon, since it would basically give everyone jobs, and then they’d have a giant laser cannon.
I hope it’s not as bad as that Swine Flu outbreak that decimated half the planet. Or that Bird Flu one. Or was it the Avian Flu I’m thinking of? Is that different than the Swine Flu that was called H1N1 that one year? What about the year Mad Cow took out all the remaining people? I’ll never forget that or the year that we all got AIDS…
The big problem is that Ebola, here, would really not be that big a deal; we might see a few deaths, but we’ve got things like effective government and money. Without those things, an outbreak can kill a LOT more people.
Bend over and kiss your ass goodbye! Unfounded rumor: ISIS is weaponizing Ebola.
Thank god I haven’t exchanged any bodily fluids with another person in months!