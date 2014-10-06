Is Marvel Canceling ‘The Fantastic Four’ Comic Book In Order To Tank Fox’s Movie?

Oh boy, here we go again. It has apparently leaked that the Fantastic Four are seeing their comic canceled. By itself, it’d be unremarkable, but it’s the alleged reasons behind it that have people riled up.
Essentially, according to Bleeding Cool, the cancellation of Marvel’s First Family is due to the belief of Marvel CEO Isaac Perlmutter that running Fantastic Four comics just promotes Fox’s movies at the expense of Marvel’s own. So screw Stretcho and Ben Grimm, onto the dust pile they go.
Here’s what’s true about this story: The Fantastic Four are indeed getting canceled. Here’s what’s likely untrue about this story: Literally everything else.
The simple fact of the matter is that the FF just aren’t selling books. The team has been relaunched no fewer than four times with different creative teams and various other gimmicks in the last four years. After a successful relaunch in February, selling over 60,000 issues, the book only moved 30,000 issues or so last month. That’s well below the threshold for being canceled by the Big Two.
Bleeding Cool makes much of the timing of the final collected volume, which was going to drop right around the time the movie was supposed to hit theaters before Michael Fassbender’s hidden blade retracted on Fox, insisting it’s out of spite. You know, because comic book companies have never, in the history of the medium, tried to piggy-back on the millions of dollars spent by movie studios to market their characters to sell more comic books. That’s why we so desperately need more Batman comics from DC.
If I seem a bit unperturbed about a comic with a fifty-year history getting turfed, it’s because this isn’t going to last. The FF have been rebooted, canceled, rebooted, retooled, re-canceled and on and on. They’re going to be back. Just, hopefully, they won’t have this rumor following them around.
the problem with the fantastic four was that it was always a constant. nothing ever changed in the story. the status quo was the same at the end of every run. they need to mix it up big time. the thing should have been cured by now. johnny storm should have grown up and matured into a family man of his own. sue and reed should have divorced a long time ago. and actually reed should have become a villian by now too. he practically is.
That’s pretty much what happened in the Ultimate universe. Well, some of it, at least.
I have been out of comics for a long time, but as far back as I can remember, Reed was always doing things to people “for their own good”. I swear like half of the arguments he and Ben get in are caused by that sort of thing.
What would be funnier is if Sue wouldn’t divorce him because she’s Luke Skywalker to Reed’s Darth Vader.
Also, their Jesus kid needs to be retconned out of existence.
doesn’t Johnny die at one point? During the Civil War arc maybe? Some fucking punk ass kids jump him. It’s really embarrassing.
a mob of angry civilians just kick the shit out of him. he doesn’t die but he’s in the hospital for awhile. as if he doesn’t’ get hit by bad guys every freaking day. i think this family needs some time away from each other, like real families.
plus miles teller is a prick. i do not like him, mainly because he was in that awkward moment.
Fox Executive: “Tank our movie? We’ll show them! We can tank our Fantastic Four movie just fine on our own!”
“And lets shoot it “found footage” style. The kids loved it in “Chronicle!”
“Then let’s turn Torch black and Reed gay… hit ALL the demos!” (Reed is gay in this one right? That kid looks gay.)
@BurnsyFan66 I actually don’t mind Black Torch. Does he light on fire at will? Is it kind of arrogant? Then he’s the Torch. Moving on.
@Dan Seitz I don’t care about that either. And Wallace from the Wire is my boy!
Though this movie as a whole sounds like hot garbage. But I’ll hold off my official review until we see how bad CGI Thing looks.
At this point I’d rather them do a twist on the Avengers formula: movies with characters from the FF world that have the actual team in the background. In other words a Doctor Doom movie, a Silver Surfer movie, Mole Man movie, THEN a Fantastic Four movie.
The Fantastic Four were always one of my favorite comics growing up, but after reading Vol. 3 for a few years (I think the first 60 issues) it started to get a bit dull. I went back and tried to read the more recent stories, before the Human Torch died with the council of Reeds, and while it wasn’t bad it wasn’t thrilling either.
I think the team should split up for a while. Have Johnny become a regular in Spider-Man, move Thing to the X-Men. (He might not be a mutant, but he deals with the same problems they do and they could finally send Franklin to the Jean Grey school) and move Reed and Sue and Val to Long Island and let them chill for a bit.
Then, after a few years and summer events, the team reunites at the end of Issue 6 to save the day in issue 7 and we can start a new volume of Fantastic Four in September.
I like that – I think the Thing would make a good Mighty Avenger with Luke Cage’s team. Or give him a solo book where he hangs out on Yancy Street, and give it a Hawkeye feel.
The Thing was always one of my favorite heroes. He just needs a great writer to help him shine. Dan Slott could do a great job with the Thing if/when he leaves Amazing Spider-Man. He could go on far out sci-fi adventures with aliens and space ships for a few issues, then come on back to Yancy Street and deal with a mugger and a violent pimp.
@MulliganNY Dan Slott already DID a great job with The Thing. :-)
Bleeding Cool is probably my least favorite website. They are truly the worst.
agreed
They’re generally at least interesting, but they really don’t want to let this one go. They even linked to a bunch of articles in the text about how everybody said they were wrong, and they all said “Well, FF is probably getting canceled, but not because of why BC thinks, because that’s stupid.”
What’s everyone’s least favorite iteration of FF? My money’s on the Dead Reed Richards/Thing Wearing A Bucket On His Head/Johnny Having An Egg Baby With A Skrull version dubbed Fantastic Three, though maybe that’s just the worst version during my formative buying years.
I dunno, but my favorite versions of the FF were always the ones with Jennifer. Reed doesn’t fuck with her the way he always does with Ben, and she’s way more upbeat than I remember Ben ever being. Always seemed way less depressing, those versions.
Also, boobs.
@Mechakisc Byrne’s run was pretty good. I also have a soft spot in my heart for the original ’60s run, which was straight up goofballs SF.
Honestly, I’m not sure the FF can be “saved” without losing what gives them appeal in the first place. Maybe they just need their own mini now and then and to join other teams.
If Marvel gets the rights to all of their properties will we get the New Fantastic Four with Wolverine, Spidey, Hulk and Ghost Rider?
Only if they bring Nic Cage back as Ghosty.
Considering this movie comes out next year and there has been…absolutely no publicity or promotional materials…well yeah Fox are doing a fine enough job on their own.
Simple way to Fix FF? Have them fight Godzilla again
Comics are supposed to promote the movies? With comic’s sales figures the way they are, that might not be the best strategy. Marvel should be looking at it from the perspective of Fox’s movie promoting their book.
This is like the rumor that Marvel is supposedly replacing all the Mutants in the Marvel Universe with Inhumans because Fox has the movie rights to the X-Men. I used to read lying in the gutters when it was on CBR but it’s obvious that Rich Johnson is just grasping at straws these days. Bleeding Cool really is the worst.
See, what I heard was that they’re focusing on Inhumans to justify more supervillains and to keep Fox from grabbing any extraneous mutants. It’s the usual studio donut-licking.
Totally agree w/ Dan on this one. Even if this is some squabble between executives, everyone else involved w/ the actual books hold a special place for the series. Tom Brevoort is one of the head honchos at Marvel, but he held onto his editing duties for the single Fantastic Four title out of love for the property. James Robinson’s run so far has obviously been building towards a dissolution of the FF since the first issue, so my guess is that the month after FF “ends”, there will be a new Fantastic Four title, possibly under a different name w/ different characters holding the torch. We’ve seen Spidey, Ghost Rider, Wolverine & the Hulk operating as the FF in the 90s & more recently Fraction had a replacement team on Earth while the family was in space. My guess is that Marvel uses this controversy as some great free publicity for a title that sorely needs it so it can come back better than ever.
Let’s face it, the fantastic four movie dosent need any help at being terrible. Fox is working all hands on deck to make the f4 movie as stupid as possible.
Does anyone have the EXACT contractual status for FF/X-Men/Spidey with the outside studios?
There’s more to the story than you’re reporting on and it actually supports the theory that Marvel is trying to screw the movie over. Artists who submit designs for Upper Deck Marvel trading cards are no longer allowed to submit any Fantastic Four characters or supporting cast such as Silver Surfer, Galactus, or Doctor Doom. Also, certain toy manufacturers such as Diamond Select who have licensing agreements with Marvel are currently unable to produce any merchandise related to Fantastic Four. Seems like a power play to me.
Question: You saw the bit in the post about how their comic is selling, right? Wouldn’t it logically mean their merch isn’t moving either?
a mob of angry civilians just kick the shit out of him. he doesn’t die but he’s in the hospital for awhile. as if he doesn’t’ get hit by bad guys every freaking day. i think this family needs some time away from each other, like real families