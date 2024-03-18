Richard Simmons has announced he’s dying in what’s either a heartfelt goodbye or a very awkward inspirational message. The jury is still out and attempts to get an official statement from the fitness guru have not been successful as of this writing. However, it does mark an increase in public statements from Simmons, who recently denounced the unofficial biopic about his life starring Pauly Shore.

“I have some news to tell you,” Simmons tweeted on Monday afternoon as he launched his cryptic remarks. “Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.”

Simmons then launched into an inspirational message about being healthy, which he cited as the main point of his announcement:

Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy. Start with a healthy breakfast. Do you like oatmeal…. Whole wheat toast ..eggs once or twice a week Fresh fruit or half of an English muffin? Then there is lunch. How about a nice salad? Don’t eat your dinner too late. Combine your protein with a starch and a few vegetables. And sure, once in a while, have dessert. One healthy day of eating will lead to the next…and the next. Every day that you are alive you have got to move. Whether it is standing or sitting you have got move your body every day. Start with stretching then cardio and strength. I have a lot of workout videos on YouTube that you can use. Or maybe you have some videos at home. And before you go to bed do a little stretching. Stretch your neck. Your shoulders….and your arms…and dont forget your legs. Do some circles with your ankles. Point and flex your feet and I promise that you will have a better night’s sleep. There is something else very important that you must do. Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for.

Simmons ended his message with a request that his fans listen to a Tim McGraw song and never underestimate the power of a hug.

“A big hug really goes a long way,” Simmons wrote in conclusion. “If you have time I want you to listen to a terrific song. It is by Tim McGraw it is called Live Like You Were Dying. Live today and don’t forget to pray. Love, Richard.”

NBC News has reached out to Simmons for a comment on his announcement, but has not yet received a response. You can see the message in its entirety below:

I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death. Why am I telling you this? — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) March 18, 2024

Start with a healthy breakfast. Do you like oatmeal…. Whole wheat toast ..eggs once or twice a week Fresh fruit or half of an English muffin? Then there is lunch. How about a nice salad? Don’t eat your dinner too late. Combine your protein with a starch and a few vegetables. — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) March 18, 2024

I have a lot of workout videos on YouTube that you can use. Or maybe you have some videos at home. And before you go to bed do a little stretching. Stretch your neck. Your shoulders….and your arms…and dont forget your legs. Do some circles with your ankles. — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) March 18, 2024

A big hug really goes a long way. If you have time I want you to listen to a terrific song. It is by Tim McGraw it is called Live Like You Were Dying. Live today and don’t forget to pray. Love,

Richard — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) March 18, 2024

UPDATE: Simmons’ manager told the Daily Beast his client is “very healthy,” so take that for what it’s worth.

(Via Richard Simmons on Twitter)