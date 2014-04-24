Is This Hip, New Ronald McDonald Any Less Creepy Than The Old Ronald McDonald?

McDonald’s has unveiled a new look for their famous clown mascot Ronald McDonald, and honestly if you’re like me and couldn’t tell the difference, here’s a picture of what he used to look like, as a point of reference. I guess you can tell new Ronald is hip and cool the way he’s moving his arms and legs in an “extreme” manner. USA Today writes:
The new Ronald sports a red blazer, a red bow tie, red-and-white striped rugby shirt, yellow vest and, yes, yellow cargo pants.
His hair is more coiffed. His vibe is less creepy. And – how shall we politely say this? – he looks slightly less clown-like.
“As a strategy, it feels a little desperate,” says Kate Newlin, a brand consultant. She says it’s as if the new Ronald is shouting: “Please remember you once loved me.”
OK first of all, don’t put words in my mouth, I have never loved Ronald McDonald because clowns are the worst. If anything, they should have made him even less clown-like. Maybe some sunglasses, a backwards baseball cap, ripped pants and a surfboard might have helped? Except no, because I basically just described Poochie. Oh well. How cool can a guy be whose best friend is a giant purple nutsack, anyway?
Way more comfortable with him raping my kids now.
I’ve never understood why so many people find clowns scary, I just find them fucking annoying.
I don’t think that many actually do. It’s just the cool thing to say/be, like being gluten intolerant.
I guess they’re “scary” in the sense that they’re a stock horror trope, but at this point they’re about as genuinely frightening as a guy in a Bela Lugosi vampire costume.
Although I’ve always found Ronald to be one of the more unsettling ones, the make-up is somewhere between a clown and the ghost from an Asian horror film.
The scariest things on this planet are clowns and chickens. Chickens are fucking terrifying.
“To me, clowns aren’t funny. In fact, they’re kind of scary. I’ve wondered where this started and I think it goes back to the time I went to the circus, and a clown killed my dad.”
– Jack Handy
The fact that this is showing underneath a picture of Julia Louis-Dreyfus wearing a red nose and getting banged by a clown is just….well its something.
Should have just replaced him with Carrot Top.
He looks like fucking mackelmore with that tux
What is he fucking Doctor Who now?
He’s pretty much the same, only with hipster D-bag hair.
With shows like House of Cards and Veep on people’s radar, I’d say it’s high time to ditch Ronald and bring back Mayor McCheese.
Should’ve Rasta-fied him by about 10 percent.
So who’s gonna photoshop him over the Louis-Dreyfus photo?
I’ll be waiting.
The first thing that comes to mind is the Magical Burger King has someone to cruise parking lots with.
I like the Doc Martins. MCD PUNK!
He’ll stomp your skinhead ass in!