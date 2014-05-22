Is ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ Really That Bad?

It’s not a secret that the X-Men franchise put its two biggest failures back to back. X-Men Origins: Wolverine was the followup to X-Men: The Last Stand, and was essentially supposed to launch Wolverine as a solo character. That… didn’t entirely work out, and for good reason.
Wolverine Begins
The essential plot of X-Men Origins: Wolverine is that Wolverine goes on a tour of green-screens and soundstages as he tries to figure out why his brother Victor killed his girlfriend and why the US military is trying to kill him immediately after they made him unkillable in the first place. Poor planning is a feature of this movie’s screenplay.
It’s actually not the worst plot. Wolverine had to be doing something for a century before he turned up at the X-Mansion, and hanging a movie around the charismatic Hugh Jackman is a no-brainer. The problem is that there has never been a movie so brutally stuck in the past.
The Action Movie The ’80s Never Had
If X-Men Origins: Wolverine had come out in 1989, we’d all be remembering it with the golden-hued tones of childhood and the forgiveness that comes with poor effects technology. Everything about this movie is from the ’80s, from the relentless one-liners and comedy beats, to the cliched “bad-ass” moments mostly involving explosions and bar fights, to the basic plot which can be summed up as “THIS TIME IT’S PERSONAL!”
Right off the bat there’s an enormous problem: The stunt crew should have been fired. The opening of the movie features a small child with bone claws screaming and being pulled across the set on a dolly, and boy does that set the tone. In fact, why this movie has so many, and so over-the-top, wire stunts is utterly confusing; they’re not necessary and they don’t add anything. Zero’s main power seems to be shooting things precisely, so why can he jump like Mario?
Similarly, Donald McAlpine, the cinematographer, was either too rushed or has absolutely no facility with shooting digital matte work. Way too many shots have Wolverine turn around and suddenly be obviously on a soundstage with stock footage in the background.
Actually Pretty Funny
That said, though, there are actually some likeable moments in here. Gavin Hood had to fight Fox every step of the way making this movie, but he does occasionally win. The opening credits, despite the herky-jerky rhythm, are actually surprisingly effective at communicating Logan and Victor growing apart. And whenever Jackman is giving something light and funny to work with, the movie comes to life and offers hints that Hood might have made a better, or at least more dynamic, movie if he’d just been left alone.
There are little character moments as well. Dominic Monaghan has no reason to be in this movie at all, but he does at least get a good death scene. Liev Schreiber enjoys the hell out of his role, even though I keep wanting to call him the Pumaman. The jokes overall tend to hit more than they miss. And Will.I.Am gets disemboweled, so that’s a plus.
It’s just that in the end this movie is so absurdly cheesy and cliche-ridden, and so in service to showing as many X-Men as possible for legal purposes, that it’s sabotaged. The ending in particular is a silly, convoluted mess. It almost feels like they were deliberately going for ’80s camp but were just sincere enough to miss the mark.
Honestly, I enjoyed this more than X-Men: The Last Stand. If nothing else, it at least has plot momentum and a little visual creativity. It can be agreeably cheesy with a beer or two in you and your expectations lowered. On the other hand, a few years later, James Mangold and Hugh Jackman actually got to make a better Wolverine movie, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t recommend you watch that, instead.
Deadpool is literally the worst here. Also, the plot holes started opening on the Last Stand, but they were gaping with this one.
I don’t know. I liked “Okay! People are dead!”
The Ryan Reynolds bits, I thought, were fantastic. Everything after it switches to the bald guy, tho…
Yeah, I meant when he’s actually called Deadpool in the film. I can’t think of a worse way to interpret the ‘Merc with a Mouth’ then sewing it shut.
Yeah the very brief bit where he was just Wade Wilson was actually pretty good.
This was easily the most baffling thing about this movie. They got basically perfect casting by making Ryan Reynolds Deadpool and wasted it by getting rid of all personality.
To me this movie falls into the “absolutely horrible because of what it could have been” category.
I’m a huge wolverine fan. I have a Wolverine bobblehead on my desk in my office. And that’s why it made me mad what they did with it. I know they never would because of toy sales and video game sales, but Wolverine’s origins should have been an R rated movie. Wolverine came from a very violent, savage, graphic past but this movie had to soften it up a lot to make the PG13 rating.
They really just need to cut the budget and let Jackman make the damn R-rated Wolvie movie already.
Should also be noted that this is a rare case where the video game tie-in from a movie was 10 times better than the actual movie. The video game was violent as hell and got an M rating (worth the $10 or whatever if you ever see it at Gamestop)
@Dan: I think you mean Jackman has to cut his salary. Truth be told, there are so many great movies that could be made if not for money concerns:
1. Aforementioned R-rated Wolverine movie.
2. A TRUE 80’s action movie throwback that the Expendables should’ve been.
3.Punisher War Zone 2. That one got it right, and bombed, but I don’t care it was awesome.
4. Dredd 2 – see above
5. Escape from the US. C’mom Carpenter and Russell. If you can make a sequel to the original over 15 years later, you can certainly make one last film 20 years after that one and give us a complete trilogy. I wanna see old man Snake being bad ass without having to play those godawful MGS games.
Fun fact: As an extra during the civil war battle scene, any ‘stabbing’ with the bayonets was expressly forbidden to help keep the rating down. We could, however, club the ever-loving shit out of each other with the muskets (the black eye I sported for the next week was testament to that), but make any kind of jabbing motion and the production guys would have words.
Keep in mind, most of us were so far in the background all you can see are blue and grey blobs.
I just want a Deadpool movie. If they can make 3 Iron Mans, 2 Thors, and 2 Captain Americas, they can squeek out a solid, R/NC-17 rated Deadpool.
NC-17 rated Deadpool would still make $100MM.
Why NC-17? Are you gonna show a woman enjoying sex in it?
Why not? I’d pay to hear his snarky comments on it.
That and lots of humans being killed. The old folks at MPAA don’t like that – they like fantasy/aliens better.
What they really need to go is get an ambitious director who loves a project idea so much, that a studio can shell out a mere 5-10 million and then give whichever actor they get (be it Ryan Reynolds in a Deadpool movie, Jackman in a Wolverine movie, heck, get an unknown to play Batman in a Dark Knight Returns type of deal) to take a serious pay cut, but give them a percentage of the grosses or w/e. Just look at what guys like Carpenter and Cameron were able to achieve on such low budgets.
If they did that, and we had some nice R-rated comic movie counter-parts to all the pg-13 stuff, I’d be happy. The kids have what they want, and the adults do to.
Beep or otherwise comically censor stuff to get it to PG-13, then take out the censor or offer the PG-13 and R on the same video release.
Problem solved
It will blow your mind how much this kind of shit actually costs to make. I work in advertising, and for a super basic 0:30 TV commercial (one or two local actors, no CGI, no stunts, one location etc.) the production budget can easily reach $100 000. That covers the cost of things like the actors, the director, the editing, any post-production, set construction or dressing, permits for filming etc. And the price goes up for there if you want a better director, or the script calls for lots of actors or you want CGI and so on.
Now, just take that basic $100 000 figure and do the math. A 90 minute movie would cost about $18 million. 18 fucking million. And that’s something super basic. I’m not saying it can’t be done these days. But you want to go the low budget route then you have to expect low-budget results.
@mikeybot
I actually like your idea quite a bit. Given Deadpool’s tendency to break the 4th wall, a film full of bleeped out dialogue would definitely fit the character.
I would too recommend Mangold’s film over this one, but that doesn’t make Mangold’s film any less bland. Can we just all accept that we were destined to never get a great Wolverine film the day that Darren Aronofsky left the project?
btw it’s also worth noting that a lot of people I know who AREN’T X-Men/comic fans really enjoyed the movie. When it came out I dragged my girlfriend to go see it against her will, and she ended up loving it and couldnt figure out why I was complaining about it. When I pointed out all the reasons, she just made fun of me and told me to shut up and stop being a nerd.
Yeah, it’s very much a standard action flick and that appeals to people.
I’ve seen it multiple times and I’m still baffled why it’s SO despised. I saw XO:W as a double-feature with Star Trek and thought the former was vastly more watchable even if it was less pretty. It had some good ideas stitched together shittily in a slight retread of X2, but at least it wasn’t insultingly brain-dead with zero originality.
Another thing is that I’ve always thought wolverine was entirely overrated, a product of early attempts to create a “badditude!” character, so I had no stake in believing he should make great movies. His character is angry-face with claws and no memory, how much character depth is anyone expecting?
The crux of this is that you weren’t expecting a better movie because you don’t like Wolverine. Imagine if you were like most comic book fans and you did.
“overrated” != “don’t like”
I have zero idea what that symbol means, but I think you knew where I was coming from. Most comic book fans like Wolverine AND don’t think he’s overrated.
This is one of those movies I find really frustrating because with a few simple changes it’d be AMAZING.
1. Replace Gambit with Deadpool. Since he’s a former member of Team X this would narratively sidestep the stuff with Will.I.Am and Blob.
2. Replace Baraka-pool with Omega Red. Hell, use the guy that played Blob.
3. No cameo appearances.
That, plus taking out the aforementioned crappy wire-work and other technical problems (and the adamantium bullets….ugh) woulda been neat. But oh well. *plays the tie-in videogame*
There’s a fan edit someone made (that I have) that trims the fat from this movie and gets the rating, IMO, from a 3/10 to a 6/10. The most important thing they changed narrative-wise, was after Sabretooth knocks out Wolverine (by stepping on his claws or w/e), it cuts to black and next scene is him shackled down at the facility. Wolverine never signed up for anything. It was done against his will. Immediately changing his story arc and subsequent actions.
They also cut out any and all references to “Weapon 11” being Deadpool.
I watched about 10-15 minutes and turned it off. Still better than John Carter though.
You didn’t like that blob dog?
I didn’t – just asking if you did.
I downloaded the screener of it that leaked like a month early that didn’t have the CGI finished in it yet. That was a better movie than what they ended up giving audiences.
Some of the alternate takes that were used in that version were better than the ones they used. Specifically when, after Logan tells his brother he’s nothing like him, and he responds with “Sure you are, you just don’t know it yet”. In the finished film, he says it in a very sarcastic, light-hearted way. In the screener’s take, he says it darker with more conviction, in a matter-of-factly kind of way. Much better IMO.
This certainly explains why you give Agents of SHIELD a pass.
I don’t know that stuffing the show in a bag and beating it for the first half of the season can be called “giving it a pass.”
I kid.
Still not re-watching this or that bland show, though.
I really don’t get why this flick gets no respect. Okay, the whole Deadpool thing was really lame but IMHO Deadpool is about the lamest comics character ever anyhow so “No harm, no foul”.
Other than that is seemed a pretty fun movie and if the effects were not perfect, hey, it’s about the suspension of disbelief is it not? You WILL believe a man can fly [on a wire].
I liked much better than the sequel: “Wolverine: Tokyo Drift” or whatever the heck it was called.
“I really don’t get why this flick gets no respect…IMHO Deadpool is about the lamest comics character ever anyhow”
The answer to your first point is because most people disagree with that second point.
I really wish there was a Wolverine drift racing movie now. Maybe that’s how they can get around the whole “he’s getting old” thing.
Dan’s goal in life is to convince people that every bad movie is actually good.
I don’t know that “It’s better when you go in drunk and expecting nothing” is what you call a ringing endorsement.
I have no response to that.
Yes. Yes it is. I damn near walked out of that movie it was so bad.
The whole time they’re doing their tired regen fight scene up high I’m thinking, “I’d be okay if everyone died here”, and that’s something. I’m not one of those folks who ever turned his back on Wolverine, when he became too popular or showed up in every superteam and comic. But I remember thinking that whole fight scene was brutal but not in a good way.
Is ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ Really That Bad?
Does a bear shit in the woods?
I seem to be far less critical than most people on the interwebs. I thought it was a reasonable enough way to spend a couple of hours, although it was a little foolish how neutered of blood it was, and probably not something I’d be that likely to give a second viewing. Although Dan’s suggestion of drunken viewing interests me.
Yes, yes it is bad really really bad, X-men The Last Stand levels of bad.
Wait… Didn’t we just went through this with X-men The Last Stand?
I avoided this for years because I saw how much hate it got. I was surprised that it really wasn’t that bad… I enjoyed it, it was a shame what they did to Deadpool, but he was funny when he was Ryan Reynolds so who gives a shit?