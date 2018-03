California-based company signals strong enough to detect motion through reinforced concrete. It can even detect breathing through walls. Well, we’re boned.

The robot is controlled by a laptop from as far away as 300 feet (91.4 meters). Or, inevitably, the robot can become self-aware, hunt us down, and suck the air out of us while we sleep just like my grandma told me cats will do if I make Jesus angry.

[Thanks for the nightmares, CNET.]