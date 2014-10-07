Jennifer Lawrence Comments On Her Leaked Nudes For The First Time: ‘It’s A Sex Crime’

Jennifer Lawrence is on the cover of next month’s Vanity Fair to ostensibly promote The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1; This Title Could…Use More Punctuations! But writer Sam Kashner also used the profile as an opportunity to talk to Lawrence about the leaked nude photos that she feared “would affect my career” for the first time. And quite understandably, she had a lot to say.
The 24-year-old actress had not previously commented on the incident, but she spoke to Kashner at length about the anger she felt. “Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this,” she says. “It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting. I can’t believe that we even live in that kind of world.”
Lawrence also addresses the legal ramifications of the hack. “It is not a scandal. It is a sex crime,” she tells Kashner. “It is a sexual violation. It’s disgusting. The law needs to be changed, and we need to change. That’s why these Web sites are responsible. Just the fact that somebody can be sexually exploited and violated, and the first thought that crosses somebody’s mind is to make a profit from it. It’s so beyond me. I just can’t imagine being that detached from humanity. I can’t imagine being that thoughtless and careless and so empty inside.” (Via)
Thoughtless and Careless and So Empty Inside is actually 4chan’s company motto.
Methinks her point is that she wants to show people her naked body on her own terms, as opposed to having some anonymous internet guy release private photos via Reddit or 4chan.
@Pickmynose – Fuck those idiots. Your comment hits the nail on the head. Well played.
Once I saw the cover, I wanted to see how many comments it took for someone to compare her posing for Vanity Fair to people stealing private nude pictures of her…..bravo, first one.
She’s absolutely right, the fact the media portrayed it as a “scandal” is not just stupid, but completely irresponsible.
This is such a loaded and complex issue and calling it a “sex crime” just throws gasoline on the fire. As the first poster on this thread alluded to, JLaw (and many performers, especially women) are–with their consent–sexualised in promotional materials (like the mag cover).
This doesn’t make it “OK” to steal their private photos and disseminate them, but it’s really a moral/privacy issue than “omg, I’ve been sexually violated.” In my opinion, this hyperbole trivialises actual sex crimes to some extent by equating a privacy violation with assault.
Of course, if the photos weren’t nudes, then theoretically the privacy-invasion issue would still apply (JLaw and her cat, somebody else and their children) but the sexual content of the photos does escalate the matter, so…I’m still confused.
“Just the fact that somebody can be sexually exploited and violated, and the first thought that crosses somebody’s mind is to make a profit from it. It’s so beyond me.”
She probably would have been better off not talking about it to Vanity Fair, then. I can’t help but feel a bit cynical when that block quote is accompanied by that cover. And it’s not just that it feels inappropriately sexualized, it’s the entire presentation, right down to the “Exclusive!” and the tasteless word emphasis.
That’s got nothing to do with this. It’s not about sexualization or tastelessness, just about boundaries and respecting other’s privacy.
The cover was her CHOICE.
@Laszlo What is about that? This cover? I’d disagree. This cover is about selling magazines.
@MHJ Yup.
The loaded language throughout this thing had been troubling. No one can talk about anything except in the extremes, it seems. It’s pretty clearly a sex crime, in the same way voyeurism is (maybe slightly less on the sex crime spectrum than voyeurism, but with the added criminal element of theft, and of course there is the scale of the distribution to consider), but nothing physically happened to these people, making all of the “my body, my choice” rhetoric has been pretty insincere and diminishing.
“If you choose to work hard to have your dream career in a multi-billion dollar industry, where you create products that millions of people love and watch, you are nothing more than a Big Mac and I should be able to see your pussy, bitch.”
Yeah, the language kind of makes me a little mad whenever it’s thrown around by a celebrity because as bad as it is, stealing pictures you willingly made yourself, even if they were for private use, is nothing like being forced into lewd and sexually-debasing acts that way too many people have to experience every day.
That’s truly fucked up. Being successful, being a woman, being an actor/actress, having a high net worth…none of these things take away your humanity or your right to basic human decency.
@SalllyGally: The original post is coarse, and there is plenty to disagree over, but I think it speaks to a more complicated issue than what you’ve reduced it to. There is a peripheral industry that accompanies celebrity that had nothing to do with creation and artistry, and everything to do with image, exploitation, and profit–and it film wouldn’t be the multi-billion dollar industry it is without it. A member of that industry bemoaning one of the uglier sides of that fact through the above medium is either naive or disingenuous.
The thing that people seem to forget is that this isnt an issue limited to celebrities. People’s phones get hacked and pictures stolen all the time, and lets not forget “heres a nude pic of my ex gf, total bitch.”
This IS a sex crime. It’s on the spectrum of sex crimes, and that needs to be accepted. But also, people, at the BARE MINIMUM this is a violation of privacy and cannot be supported any more than somebody hiding a nanny cam in a public restroom, or theft of someone’s bank account numbers. It’s pretty despicable.
So basically if you market yourself in any fashion, fair game! You signed up for LinkedIn skank, so your private pics belong to the world.
Definition of Sex Crime:
sex crime
noun, informal
a crime involving sexual assault or having a sexual motive.
How does this not fit the bill?
I don’t have that information, but under the common understanding of the words, it fits the confines of a sex crime. I’m sure just about any lawyer you care to ask would be in agreement with this.
Nude pictures are not sex or sexual contact. They aren’t even necessarily sexually motivated. Seeing tits is not the same as raping someone.
It can’t be disputed that the hacker committed a crime against these women. But if the person gets caught and arrested should he (or she) be branded as a sex offender?
The pictures of more than 100 women were stolen by a group of hackers from the deep web.
It is a sex crime because the motive was sexual.
I never compared this action to rape, directly. Rape is widealy agreed to be one of the most abominable things a person can do to a person. Theres plenty of room for being an asshole between “law abiding” and “rape” to consider.
And if any of you are trying to tell me that you truly believe there was no sexual motivation in the “Fappening”, AKA a hacking of numerous public females private photos, you are kidding yourselves.
IT WAS LITERALLY CALLED “THE FAPPENING” BY ALL OF ITS SUPPORTERS
I think to legally define this as a “sex crime” would be difficult (morally, that’s another issue). Defining the motive as “sexual” is kind of iffy. Arson isn’t defined as a sex crime, even though some arsonists set fires for sexual gratification.
I dont think it would be nearly as difficult as proving sexual gratification for an arsonist. They hacked dozens and dozens of FEMALE celebrities, and almost exclusively shared the NUDE photos, and they called this event “THE FAPPENING.”
I’m not a lawyer but I think the argument would be taken pretty seriously in any court of law worth its salt.
Proving intent in a case like this would not be easy. Again, don’t get morals mixed up with legalities.
If a woman is robbed, is that a sex crime because the victim was female? Nope.
If a man is raped, it’s a sex crime, even though the victim was male.
So just because the overwhelming number of Fappening photos stolen/poster were female, this doesn’t legally make it a sex crime.
Glad you could take time from commenting on Jezebel to comment here. Just because the internet calls is something doesn’t make it so. Proving motivation is almost impossible. They hacked anyone that they could, they only released the ones that would get the most attention. In this repressed society those are nude pictures of famous people. In my opinion they did this for the attention and publicity, not for sexual gratification. If it was just for that, they would have kept them to themselves and jerked it until they were shooting dust.
The argument for a sex crime would be different if a person photographed her without her consent, like Erin Andrews. This just seems to be theft, if I break into your house and steal a shoe box and that shoe box happens to have your sex tapes in it is that a sex crime?
There are thousands of criminals, sex offenders and otherwise who are released every year because of lack of proof of their crime or their intention.
This does not mean the intention was not there. And in this case, common sense, though not legally sound, points us invariably to the conclusion that this act was committed for sexual gain of somebody, out there, be it a financer of the hacking or the hacker him/herself, or the greater internet community of jerks who don’t mind jerking to stolen images.
If the reasons were financial, it was because somebody saw the value of something people would jack off to, ESPECIALLY because it’s illegal. Still a sexually motivated crime. The only alternative scenario I can think of is that somebody just wanted to tarnish her career and got a thrill from that. Not impossible, but not very likely either.
I’m saying that calling it a sex crime is a VERY reasonable assumption for anybody who wants to discuss it. But a ton of the people discussing it refuse to allow this way of thinking into their world, because it would put them squarely on the wrong side of decency.
@dairylives Ya got me! I feel strongly about something! Pretty stupid, right?
@MHJ I thought the hackers were in it for money, asking for bitcoins to keep up the hacking?
@Baltimore Dan
Yes, I believe this is under law, a sex crime. No I cannot prove it, but those responsible for the investigation would be fools not to explore that issue.
And alternative to your view, I think that relegating this to a standard petty theft actually trivializes cases like this, and does more harm than the other way around. I’d rather live in a world where if this happened to someone i know and care about in my life, that the perpetrator would be subject to more than a few nights in the pen and a fine. I understand a point of view that argues against “sex-offender” status as it currently exists, because no, this isn’t rape. But there has to be a consequence worth fearing if there’s even a chance to convince some of these jerks to stop this.
And finally, no, your opinion does not have the power to dictate what I call things, so I’m not going to stop calling this what it very clearly is. Add the word “alleged” before every use of the phrase, if you’d like, but a sex crime is a reasonable accusation to add to the top of the theft.
So we’re at an impasse in this regard. Fair enough. I’m pretty done with the conversation for now.
@mugsy I like the cut of your jib. I think your comments were very eloquent. I don’t agree with your opinion but it was a nice read and very convincing argument. I see where you’re coming from.
@Baltimore Dan : Fair enough, I don’t actually have that knowledge, so maybe it was hasty of me to call it a sex crime in the legal sense. I would like for it to be considered one and I think that anyone who is willing to make even the slightest logical leap would be justified in calling it a sex crime, but I am no lawyer and I cannot cite specific laws that are in place. I’m not going to attempt to, either. So I’m willing to back down on calling it a sex crime from a legal standpoint, and continue to call it a sex crime from my own perspective of what motivated this event. And I’m also going to start hoping that people can allow themselves to see the sexual nature of these acts without needing courtroom approval.
@dairylives : Look, I’ve never even been on Tumblr, to the best of my recollection. I’m sorry if you felt I was too blunt or whatever it is you’re accusing me of doing, but I feel that I’ve argued plenty of reasonable points in comments aside from the one you’ve now mentioned twice. If you disagree, I’m done trying to change that. But I hope you would be reasonable enough to see that writing style isn’t the bigger issue being discussed here, so if you choose to derail the conversation I’m not going to follow you off the rails.
@Mondo Butts : I genuinely appreciate that.
@Phrasing So, people who have achieved their desired career, yet are peripherally exploited by the marketing and PR departments of said career should *EXPECT* for everyone in the country to see their vaginas? I don’t we’ve all seen Sandra Bullock’s vagina. Or Kristen Stewart’s vagina. Or Bradley Cooper’s dick.
Yes, there’s a certain exposure that they’ve signed up for, with the magazine photo shoots and the press junkets. I don’t agree with you saying that by becoming a Hollywood actress you have signed away your holiest of holies as a public entity? She should be shocked that, as a human being with feelings and a functioning brain, someone stole what was private from her and made it public. You act like this has happened to anyone who has stepped foot on a movie set.
The thing about the fappening, is that we don’t know.
First reports were that iclouds were hacked, but several of the photos were on androids and no one could confirm the hacks. Some people were calling them leaks, and some people brought stories from the deep web of a group of people who shared celeb photos only with other people in the celeb photo trading club and this was a just an inevitable public dump of something a few people held privately for some time.
The point is, we don’t know what, if any crime, was commitment. There are no arrests, there is no real suspect or source.
So JLaw can pontificate all she wants, but Occam’s razor tells us that it was probably that the person she sent the photos too or let take the pictures couldn’t be trusted or shared them with someone who couldn’t be trusted, and here we are.
That is possible. But the perpetrator, whoever they are should still, if possible, be held responsible, no matter who they are. And they CERTAINLY should be held in disdain, and this event is (or SHOULD be) a good way to publicize the fact that celebrities aren’t the only people that this is happening to. People’s private nudity is passed along daily by hackers, bitter ex lovers and voyeurs. And there needs to be somebody taking a closer look so that we don’t have to chalk it up to “spilled milk.”
@Phrasing
This whole “complicated issue” talk sounds like such a bunch of bullshit. In the end, none of that matters, the point is, posting other’s private pictures without their permission is wrong.
Who is profiting? Not the hackers who stole the photos. Not the guys trading them online.
The profit comes from the media, and the media is responsible for JLaw having a career (she’s a media–film–star).
In a twisted way, she is profiting from this. Free publicity.
Not that she asked for it, but she should sling her arrows at the right target. Bottom line: this wasn’t done by someone to make profit. This was done for some cheap thrills.
@Baltimore Den In response to your initial comment. The definition of Sex Crime is as follows:
sex crime
noun, informal
a crime involving sexual assault or having a sexual motive.
Somebody stole images meant for a private purpose, and the reason for doing so was sexual. It is definably a sex crime.
@SallyGally: I don’t think it’s necessary nor conducive to a discussion to begin each of your posts with hyperbolic outrage. Nor does anyone benefit from lazy paraphrasing.
What has occurred here is not an unexpected outcome. That doesn’t make it right or permissible, or diminish the crime in any way, but it does make it less than shocking. So when someone says that they are absolutely flabbergasted that this happened, they are being either naive or disingenuous.
Let’s not pretend this is particularly rare. This exact instance–this scale–sure, but this isn’t the first nude celebrity leak. It isn’t the first time a celebrity’s privacy has been violated. Celebrities have their privacy violated daily, in no small part because celebrity and privacy are dichotomous.
The cynic in me thinks it a bit ironic when someone in a business that is about marketing yourself as an object–as a product–talks about how they were objectified while wrapped in the flashiest and most “scandalous” of packaging. Yes, she didn’t design that cover, but she’s participating. There’s just this strange cognitive disconnect, here, and it’s worth actually reflecting upon rather than getting into a shouting match with figments about whether or not this was a crime.
@K.G. So is Jennifer Lawrence, the girl with a childhood, active hobbies, and a personality that you don’t know about because you don’t actually know her; a Big Mac or a prize pony? I want to sure which I’d like to properly quote you, a giant tool, as defining her as?
@Phrasing
This whole “complicated issue” talk sounds like such a bunch of bullshit. In the end, none of that matters, the point is, posting other’s private pictures without their permission is wrong.
Unlike the lot of you, I have no interest in discussing whether or not a crime has been committed. It has; there is no discussion to be had there.
@K.G. Are you being sarcastic right now or something? Because what you said now is exactly what they were responding to, and it’s also the most scummy thing to say. No, the studios or her reputation won’t be damaged at all by this, it’s not like she was famous for being chaste or something. Only her rights to privacy as a regular person were damaged here, and that’s exactly the problem.
Baltimore Dan, the hackers only stole the pics from more than 100 actresses, only women.
Yeah I don’t think this thread was ever about it being a crime. It was about how you weird, deranged people are referring to human beings in an industry that makes us all happy as nothing more than a Big Mac or a mindless animal. This feels like that scene in Silence of the Lambs when the parents of the kidnap victim are using the victim’s name a bunch of times in their pleading TV spot in order to make the serial killer recognize her as an actual person, not just a piece of skin. YOU GUYS ARE BUFFALO BILL IN THIS SITUATION.
Oh Jennifer, I had such high hopes you were smarter than this.
@K.G. So if you have agents, image consultants and/or publicists you are a non-human. Got it.
@SalllyGally Please, show me where I said Jennifer Lawrence was a Big Mac. I’m serious about the paraphrasing being unnecessary; people can take the 10 seconds to read the paragraph or two that has been written.
What this thread was about is largely irrelevant to the discussion I engaged you in, which has now turned into a demonstration of your inability to distinguish posters, and your strange crutch on creating straw men to obliterate with what I assume you to believe is wit.
K.G. isn’t the only person who holds the beliefs he’s laid out. Most of us are on some spectrum of that when it comes to celebrity; it’s just about where you justify your own line. It’s worth reflecting on, but let’s continue to be obnoxious instead, because fuck it.
And damnit, she’s right. Getting to see someone naked also requires consent. What’s so fucking hard to understand about that?
What pisses me off most about this is the largest crusaders are basically advocating for everything they claim to hate. This is wealth privilege, white privilege, and the oh so dreaded “pretty privilege.” If these were no name just rando people that got hacked no one gives a shit. That happens daily and those photos get “leaked” constantly. Yet when it happens to Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton, it’s a national issue and people want to change laws and shit. You know how CNN gets all hot and bothered for missing rich white girls but ignores minorities? Well this is basically the same thing. Except, like no where near as bad. People like to act like it’s a “woman” issue, but no it’s not…plenty of male celebrities have dick pics leaked just that well…it’s mostly gay men as opposed to women who happens to consume that type of content.
You and I don’t get privacy. If you have a facebook profile anything you put there is basically open for employers to view and judge you on. It can be taken out of context and used against you in the prosecution of a crime or any other legal proceeding, ask a divorce attorney about facebook…those dudes would line up around the block to give Zuckerberg a beej if they could. It can even cost you your job. Got a Twitter or a Facebook and you’re a waitress? Well if you had a shitty day at work and complain about it online you’re probably getting fired. Privacy settings? LOLOLOLOLOLOL
Calling this a sex crime basically diminishes actual sex crimes. Yeah, you’re a 24 year old multi millionaire who’s one of the biggest actresses in hollywood and some people saw you naked. You likely have a personal FBI agent at your beck and call and the person who stole these photos will likely see a lengthy prison sentence. I’m sure rape victims who get ignored by their police, can’t function at work, and perhaps still have to deal with their attackers (god forbid) feel a certain kinship with you. The kids whose parents molest them probably stay up at night thinking “gee, if Jennifer Lawrence can still do movies after people seeing her naked I can deal with my parents raping me.”
And no, you don’t get privacy. You’re a celebrity. You’re worth an estimated 54M already at age 24, a highly successful actress, and one of the most famous people on the planet. Those perks come at a price, that price is your privacy. You want anonymity? Make a few bad movies in a row. Flip burgers. This status comes with a price. This isn’t any different from high prestige positions. Doctors and lawyers are held to high ethical standards by their positions, and any fuck up they have at work is public record. You don’t want to be held to those standards? Well I hear Costco is hiring. The Koch brothers are pissed off that they’re extremely public figures and there’s plenty of scrutiny regarding their industries and political activities. Well, want that to go away…simple, don’t spend 100s of millions on political campaigns. George Soros doesn’t bitch.
I’m not saying this is “ok” I’m saying that this is the way the world works. Everything has a price. She should absolutely be upset about this, but someone is going to go to federal prison for about a decade over this. Meanwhile, in two years this will likely be a distant memory. Erin Andrews seems to be doing just fine, Blake Lively and Rihanna had pics leaked and they seem to be doing okay. People saw you naked, you’re not Christy Mack and your life isn’t drastically altered because of this. They’ll still get good roles, Kate Upton will still get big contracts, Aubrey Plaza will still be a popular choice for a female in a comedy. The punishment doesn’t fit the crime, if it were your mother or sister or dad or brother nothing would happen. I have friends that can point to someone who leaked certain photos and videos and nothing still gets done. All I see is just another example of rich people getting their way, and a set of standards that would never be applied to a normal person.
And no, it’s not a principal thing. I shouldn’t be happy that “at least someone gets something done,” because the only time something is ever done about things like this is when the “victim” is famous.
I have to say I agree with you. I’ve said it before on this site and I’ll say it again for this article: I was raped and no, Jennifer Lawrence, you cannot begin to know or understand what that’s like.
@K.G. Of course you’re dehumanizing her. You called her a pony, for crissakes. It’s that you can’t seem to accept that yes, people (not just celebrities) put on veneers and facades (which others often help them with) and use it to their advantage. Whether it’s to get a job or a date or get out of a parking ticket. None of this makes them any less deserving of human decency, even when it’s on a larger scale with a celebrity.
@K.G. You’re certainly *one* of the people dehumanizing her. You called her a pony. I stand by my statement that you may or may not be Buffalo Bill.
@Phrasing Yeah, ya know, I’m reading these in the background while I work, and I’m mainly responding to K.G.’s comments. But you seem to say that celebrities shouldn’t be shocked when someone hacks into their personal computers and takes their private stuff. Yes, they would be targeted more likely in this kind of crime than you or I (nobody cares to see my genitals, with good reason), but as a person with feelings, they have justifiable cause to be surprised by this. And just because she takes glamorous pictures of herself for magazines (that don’t show her nipples or vagina, which she’d like to keep private), she’s somehow easing the surprise when some anonymous person leaks her privates to the public? I don’t think so, buddy.
I’d like to assume if you got famous somehow, you’d be pretty shocked and embarrassed if the entire country was talking about your balls one day. Even if you did a tasteful GQ spread in your underwear.
She did have a choice, and she chose to take naked pictures on her phone, because those things are Fort Knox secure, right? The people responsible for this are beyond wrong, but it’s like everybody’s wrong. To think of how many times these photos have been downloaded or copied on to a disc, how can everyone be made accountable for taking part in this? It’s like if somebody drunk drives and gets into an accident. Of course everyone will point the finger at the driver, but they could stupidly say, ‘I chose to drink, I didn’t choose to get into an accident.’ This whole situation is one giant car wreck.
@SallyGally I’d be surprised, and I’d be naive. People have an incredible ability to believe nothing bad will happen to them. Being naive is kind of the lesser evil, here.
Someone above said that getting to see another person naked should be their choice, which I think is correct. Using that limited sort of definition, I’d be willing to call this a sort of sex crime light – regardless of the fact that I agree with the other person who suggested that the leaks were probably not strictly sexually motivated. That is, if there were other pictures that would have resulted in more notoriety for the leaker(s), that’s what would have been leaked.
The violation is real. And yes, the privilege is real, but the violation is real regardless.
Ms. Lawrence is old enough that her parents should have made clear “do not take nude photos. If they don’t exist, they can’t be shared.” Even my niece that went to the party college knows that.
I don’t believe anyone will ever be charged in these cases, and you don’t know very much about internet if you think someone will be. There is no way to trace these photos back to anywhere but the phone they came from.
I’m sure you all realize that suing Google over this will have literally zero result.
Changing laws over something like this would be silly, which means it will happen, and similarly have no result.
Upgrading security will mean law enforcement will have a hard time getting information from criminals, but will not even so much as slow down hackers/etc.
Welcome to the future.
Dangit, left out the part emphasizing “sex crime light”. I think there has to be a spectrum of sorts, because this is a sex crime, sure, but it isn’t a sex crime like rape. Not even a little.
I don’t dispute the violation that these people feel, but someone seeing your naked pictures and sexual assault shouldn’t be so easily placed under the same category. There needs to be a more specified term for this level of violation.
The problem with casually throwing the term “sex crime” about. is that it lessens serious sex crimes like rape and child molestation, and it elevates other crimes like voyeurs and street flashers.
“I can’t believe that we even live in that kind of world.”
What happened to Scarlett Johansson, Christina Hendricks, Olivia Munn, even Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee should have clued her in that this was a very real scenario. Seeing famous attractive people naked is always in demand.
“The law needs to be changed, and we need to change.”
She’s right. We do need to change. We need to culturally recognize that our data is not secure, and we need to be really careful with what we chose to do with it. That cute and/or sexy picture you send to your boy/girlfriend? There’s the possibility that countless people you don’t want to have access to it will see it. Not even just famous people; Angie Varona can attest to that. This is ultimately the only way to put an end to leaks like this, and an end to those revenge sharing websites, too. And if we can’t take that lesson away from this, it’ll only be a matter of time before there’s another hacking scandal.
I assume there are engineers somewhere having discussions about how they can improve security for these kinds of situations, and those probably have some merit. I’d bet some of the engineers involved in those conversations are female though.
As much as I think all celebrities are completely out of touch with reality and wouldn’t last a minute in my everyday life, I have to say that I agree with her that this was indeed a sex crime.
If anyone is having trouble agreeing with her statement, consider whether any of those females you DIDN’T recognize in the pictures (and that we all looked at), were under 18. You won’t know the difference between 16 and 18 in most instances.
Consider if any photos of naked children were part of this hack, because you know they were. These assholes don’t just choose celebrity images when they’re trying to make a buck.
Jesus, I’ve depressed myself now.
She says the law needs to be changed. What happened was already against the law. People on the internet break the laws all the time. You don’t shut down the entire internet (to use an extreme example) because a person in another country broke the law via the Deep Web (which is anonymous).
We’re overlooking the creepy part: Not only did “people she loves” look at the pics, they TOLD her they looked. Why tell her that?
Also, while she is 1,000% w/ the “my body, my choice(s)” take, her follow-up that either he (Hoult) looks at me or porn, jokes aside, tells me her ideas of healthy relationships might be off. I know, long-distance is different, but uh, maybe find a guy who won’t think like that?