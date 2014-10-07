Jennifer Lawrence Comments On Her Leaked Nudes For The First Time: ‘It’s A Sex Crime’

Jennifer Lawrence is on the cover of next month’s Vanity Fair to ostensibly promote The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1; This Title Could…Use More Punctuations! But writer Sam Kashner also used the profile as an opportunity to talk to Lawrence about the leaked nude photos that she feared “would affect my career” for the first time. And quite understandably, she had a lot to say.

The 24-year-old actress had not previously commented on the incident, but she spoke to Kashner at length about the anger she felt. “Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this,” she says. “It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting. I can’t believe that we even live in that kind of world.”

Lawrence also addresses the legal ramifications of the hack. “It is not a scandal. It is a sex crime,” she tells Kashner. “It is a sexual violation. It’s disgusting. The law needs to be changed, and we need to change. That’s why these Web sites are responsible. Just the fact that somebody can be sexually exploited and violated, and the first thought that crosses somebody’s mind is to make a profit from it. It’s so beyond me. I just can’t imagine being that detached from humanity. I can’t imagine being that thoughtless and careless and so empty inside.” (Via)