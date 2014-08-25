It’s Knuckles Vs. Shadow In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘Sonic Universe’ #67!

08.25.14
Neither Knuckles nor Shadow are exactly members of each other’s fan clubs. But that comes to a boil in an exclusive preview of Sonic Universe #67!

Sonic Universe is dedicated to the characters that surround everybody’s favorite blue hedgehog, villains and heroes both. It’s interesting not least because it brings out the nuances in other characters that the games can’t linger on. And, of course, fights! Here’s an example, in our exclusive preview:

Here’s the full-size spread, for those who want to see it up close.

