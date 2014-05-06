It’s Time To Admit The Cartoons Of Our Youth Were Terrible

I, like many people, am an ’80s kid. I grew up watching Transformers, I have fond memories of G.I. Joe, and I was a huge consumer of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stuff. I will always treasure those childhood memories.
That said, I’m getting a little sick of the Internet nostalgia/outrage machine. Because, let’s face it, much of the stuff we watched as kids was objectively awful.
It Stinks
This doesn’t mean everything from every franchise is bad, mind you. Even at the time, you had, for example, Larry Hama’s beloved G.I. Joe comics informed by his own experiences in the military, and the Ninja Turtles inspired some of the greatest video games of the 16-bit era. But realistically, when we talk about these franchises, we talk about the cartoons.
And they stink. That’s as much a function as what they were (toy ads) as the budgets and total lack of supervision involved. But that said, in some cases, ouch.
Weird Tales
Take Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, currently the subject of rage because Michael Bay has turned the subtle and elegant concept of humanoid reptiles who know karate into a crass snoutless abomination. Not that the movie looks good, but have you gone back and watched an episode of the cartoon? Any of the 193 of them? Just pick one. I started watching the show at random as the beginning of a stunt article and I had to stop. I couldn’t get through an episode.
Similarly, you don’t have to go very far into Transformers before you realize that perhaps the series is not as good if you’re not eight. That’s not to say the show doesn’t have pleasures as an adult, but that comes largely from the fact that the writing staff started seeing how far they could push the insanity rather quickly. There’s an episode called The Girl Who Loved Powerglide, for example, that’s about human-on-Transformer romance and is pretty warped even for the 1980s. Then there are the show’s painfully unfortunate adventures in Libya. Or the episode where the staff wrote the single most bizarre take on mermaid/giant robot romance this side of DeviantArt that not even the fans really want to talk about all that much.
Quality Is Earned, Not Inherent
This isn’t to say, again, that these franchises can’t yield something of quality. A good artist can take anything and give it meaning. In fact, a G.I. Joe comic was one of the best fifteen comics of 2013 in my opinion, and I’d actually argue that many of the franchises from the 1980s have been better served by comic books than any other medium. Even if the Transformers comics recently featured a self-immolating robot priest. Yeah, the franchise hasn’t gotten less weird, just better written.
And also, we should call out bad ideas when we see them. My allergic reaction to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is largely because it just looks so generic and dull, like Bay and Jonathan Liebesman cracked open a can labeled “Generic Action Movie, Just Add IP!”
And, yeah, my sense of nostalgia is pricked. But by the same token, the movie’s not really for the kids who grew up watching the TV show. It’s for humans who are actual children right now. It’s got nothing to do with the show I grew up watching, so I set that little bit of outrage aside.
And adult nerds should take a breath and do the same. Our childhoods can’t, and shouldn’t, be preserved in amber. We don’t get to hog all the toys to ourselves, and it’s good that franchises move on. Yeah, sometimes it’s terrible, but that’s OK. Our own experiences should teach us that kids will love crap unreservedly, and carry that on for their kids to enjoy.
So, let’s trash a movie on its merits, not because we watched the cartoon as kids. Unless Michael Bay options the Silverhawks. Then, we riot.
You shut your lying whore mouth!
Hope my Starscream comment earlier inspried this post.
thanks dan, i have this argument with all my friends “kids shows suck these days”
Yeah they always sucked!
Try watching X-men.
Exception: Batman
Yeah, the X-Men cartoon is almost a CliffNotes version of the comic. While cheesy, it’s still entertaining.
Batman: The Animated Series is still better than any of the movie adaptations.
Batman the Animated Series is the best there is, best there was and best there ever will be.
I went back and re-watched the whole X-Men animated series from the 90s a few months ago, still loved it
I’ll see you TMNT and raise you Gargoyles. Many a night I would lie awake fapping it to Demona.
This was also the time of Duck Tales and Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers
@Hitmanmonkey #TeamElisa
I firmly believe Batman TAS was one of the best shows on TV of its time, not just cartoons. And yes the 80s turtles kind of suck in retrospect, tho it did become really entertaining again when I discovered weed in high school.
There are solid shows. B:TAS and Gargoyles are pretty good, Powerpuff Girls is hilarious. But still.
Everything that followed from B:TAS (Superman, Justice League, JLU) should be included, though I suppose they were only spin offs of B:TAS.
Yep, B:TAS was my first thought when I saw the article.
A lot of the more recent Turtles cartoons were actually much better than the original.
And Fuck YEAH, Gargoyles.
Also, they bet not TOUCH Thundercats. I WILL KILL.
… or Biker Mice from Mars.
Everyone here is forgetting the C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa.
@Squish78 That’s the Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa.
I know. Brevity. Having to come back and explain that ruined my intention of keeping it brief so I could move on.
They don’t make show intro’s like they used, that’s for damn sure.
“It’s crime fighting time!!”
Oh my dog, I loved that show soooooo much. It was on in a block with Toxic Avenger somehow.
@Darkest Timeline Zach Morris LongArm was always my favorite. I vaguely remember the Toxic Avengers cartoon. I think I had/have a couple Toxic Avengers “baseball” cards, not sure how/why.
I understand your pain but… It’s time to admit YOUR era cartoons sucked not mine… We had the original Bugs Bunny and Road Runner cartoons, which weren’t cut down to be more PC… When the Coyote fail in one of his traps, you saw him take a hit. All these censors just need to go… Please give us back the original Johnny Quest. Monsters attacked, bad guys got killed… All this “politically correct” crap has only brought us to the pussification of America…
How many small woodland creatures are locked up in your basement right now? How many of those have you attempted to shove up your ass?
I too enjoyed Looney Toons, Johnny Quest, Popeye etc.
But I’m not politicizing it because I’m not an asshole.
The only nice thing I can say about Jonny Quest is that it inspires the vastly superior Venture Bros.
I may not remember how old I was (and what year it was) but I can still remember being confused why the shot of Daffy Duck putting a gun to his head and pulling the trigger was cut out one day and I never saw it on tv again.
@Dan Seitz The “Real Adventures” was dope. I will never care what anybody says.
So besides the one timeless classic and a mediocre one that provides parody fodder for the Venture Bros., what else ya’ got? I know I watched the heck out of Looney Tunes, but I also watched Devlin, the Hair Bear Bunch, and any other wacky talking animal Hanna-Barbera put on screen. Stop pretending life was better when you were younger, it wasn’t. There are no good old days. There are just days.
I don’t know why everyone is jumping down this guy’s throat. The fact that this is a whole thread of adult men arguing who’s childhood cartoons were better, could be exhibit A in the “pussification of America”
The original Looney Tunes played in theaters, not on TV. They don’t belong to your generation — you just grew up when TV stations were too cheap to pay for original content and before the industry realized the real money was in toys. (Unless you really did grow up in the ’30s and ’40s.)
The Street Sharks didn’t win enough Pulitzers.
The same goes for Swatcats.
YES. AND YES.
Can I get a Battletoads up in this piece!?
Goddamn, I loved Swatcats.
JAWESOME!
Whatever, Spider-Man cartoon in the early 90’s was dope.
You ever notice how Spider-man never punched a guy? He would always just tackle them or take them out with his webs.
Cops with laser guns because bullets are too violent!
Robotech (’84-’86) is the best cartoon ever, hands down. Has tiny bit of cheese, but still holds up pretty well today. Roy Fokker dying was one of my first “oh shit” moments while watching TV as a child.
That was the first item I put on my Netflix queue when I switched from the DVD plan to streaming years back. I don’t think it’s there anymore though.
It really sucks that they never finished making season for (about the Robotech Expeditionary Force).
“season 4”, not “season for”
I’m not gonna be “that guy” and hate on you for liking robotech instead of the “original” japanese version (particularly since I too loved robotech when I was 7 and it was a recent thing).
That said, I highly recommend you look at the other “Macross” anime that have been done in the last decade. Not Macross 7, because it is an abomination (also older). But Macross Zero and Macross Frontier both worth trying out if you liked Robotech that much.
Actually, one of my friends from high school, a fellow Robotech fanatic, let me borrow his Macross VHS tapes (hey, this was the early 90’s), and I watched them obsessively until the tapes wore out.
Sadly its unlikely to ever be available officially in english, best bet is to search darker corners of the interwebs if you want to watch unofficial fan sub.
“best bet is to search darker corners of the interwebs”
To be honest, I probably won’t do that, because I’m terrified of what else I might find in the darker corners of the interwebs in relation to Anime.
In college (which admittedly was 10 years ago DEAR GOD I’M OLD) my roommate and I procured (read: Kazaa’d) some DuckTales episodes and I can say this… DuckTales does not age well. Holy Lord, Huey, Duey and Louie are obnoxious (and Webby is WORST OF ALL).
Darkwing Duck, however, holds up over time.
My friends and I still yell “A sea monster…ate my ice cream bar!” at each other. And I graduated from college 11 years ago, so I’m older somehow.
The 90’s = Golden age of cartoons. Deal with it.
Your parents – The 60’s = Golden age of cartoons. Deal with it.
Your grandparents – the 40’s = Golden age of cartoons. Deal with it.
Your children (someday) – the 10’s = Golden age of cartoons. Deal with it.
And so on, lol.
Actually,Ghostctow is correct. Name one thing that can stand up to B:TAS. I genuinely can’t.
Yep. Batman, Justice League, Animaniacs, Batman Beyond. Hell, even the Man In Black cartoon series was pretty awesome. I think, story wise, Beast Wars is still pretty great, but the old CG does not hold up well at all. There was a maturity to the stuff that they made in the 90s that you don’t see in a lot/most of the stuff that was made before or since.
I like how him adding “Deal with it” is supposed to make the statement undeniable. Or on the internet in general, how people always add that extra stamp at the end of something.
And for the record I disagree about the 90’s. End of story. Shut the door!
@jesuswas Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Late to the party as always, but the ’90s just ruled when it came to cartoons (and music, economic prosperity, etc…). Other shows (Avatar: The Last Airbender, Avengers, Young Justice) since have arguable outdone the best the ’90s had to offer, but the sheer volume of greatness that the ’90s produced hasn’t been close to being matched. Lemme add Freakazoid!, post-Shonen timeskip ReBoot, Extreme Ghostbusters, Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego, Silver Surfer, Pirates of Dark Water, and Conan the Adventurer, and SatAM Sonic to the list of good stuff.
G.I. Joe is unwatchable
G.I. Jeff on the other hand, fantastic.
GI Joe was pretty much unwatchable at the time as well. I watched it anyway, because I WANTED it to be watchable, but I knew better.
Also, Scarlet and Lady Jaye featured prominently in many of my personal fantasies.
@ Mechaksic Preach on…To this day, I still like tall girls with short, curly dark hair because of Lady Jaye.
As was that Community episode.
Twisted Toyfare Theater said it best: “So this is what Reagan’s America was like.”
@Dan Seitz They had a 3 part episode where Cobra spent Millions of dollars convincing Shipwreck that he was in a coma for 5 years by creating a town on an island filled with robotic shape-shifting blobs. Why?To get some formula and after 2 days they just said “Screw it, Tomax and Xamot torture him.” Like seriously trying to watch some of their shows hurts the brain to figure out their tactics.
Also it was pretty funny how Sargent Slaughter was viewed as the perfect soldier and that Cobra needed his DNA to finish creating Serpentor.
Ah, I had forgotten about Tomax and Xamot. Those guys were straight out of a Monty Python sketch.
‘The Cobra Files’ actually does a good job of reforming Tomax into a villain worth giving a crap about.
@Duchess That mini arc was nightmare fuel. 25’ish years later its the only episode that i remember.
As much as I loved G.I. Joe and Transformers figures back in the 80’s I hated the cartoons. I also thought the He-man cartoon was shit compared to the mini-comics the figures came with. After those most cartoons were garbage on through the 90’s.
I grew up liking earlier toons but the few that I remember liking in the 80’s and 90’s were the first season of The real Ghostbusters, Thundercats and of course Batman the Animated Series.
I still have a bunch of G.I. Joe Comics from back in the 80’s btw. Loved those
Some of those Transformers G1 writers HAD to be crack/LSD/etc. to come up with those bizarre storylines. I also followed the link, and had no idea that A)Kasey Kasem was of arabic descent, and B)He quit the show (voice of Cliffhanger, if I remember correctly), because of the portrayal of Arabs in the episode where they went to Libya.
It didn’t even get that far. He read “Carbombya” and walked out of the booth.
Wow! I just followed that link. That was some crazy stuff.
I actually like the first few episodes of the Turtles cartoon still, but it went downhill quick. There is an episode about Raphael trying his hand at stand up comedy for fucks sake.
That show is spoof-proof, there’s no way to make it more ridiculous.
Oh God, I remember that episode…I also remember the one where Michelangelo became a human for a day or some bullshit. It always annoyed me as a kid when they got rid of his nunchucks and gave him a rope for a weapon.
S/O to Balou and Kit Cloudkicker(I wanted that air surfboard thing sooooo bad) from Tailspin. Also, S/O to Chip, Dale and Montery Jack of Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers. I hope Montery Jack went to rehab for his obesssion for cheese because lets all face it folks… Montery Jack had a problm.
Oh man, I loved Thundercats when I was a kid. Several years back, Cartoon Network aired episodes and I was excited to rewatch the show. I was sorely disappointed. Every episode was exactly the same. For a kid, I guess it works because the pattern is easy to follow, but yeah, it definitely but my nostalgia in check.
Put*
I actually liked the reboot of He-Man CN attempted just for the opening:
[www.youtube.com]
Is it considered bestiality that I often fantasized about Cheetarah?
Thundercats got better in the back half, which consisted of actual storyline, which was also probably the reason they never aired it in the original run.
I’ve noticed that the main thing holding those old cartoons back was the idea that kids couldn’t handle keeping the continuity straight week after week and so they kept the episodes deliberately stupid and formulaic. Jokes on them, after seeing shows like JLU, Young Justice, and especially Avatar kick much ass recently… Yet, they STILL don’t understand. SMH.
Like I posted before, Robotech is my favorite cartoon of all time because of the points that you mentioned in your (very observant) rant.
I will say the idea kids don’t follow continuity is dumb. Come on. They’re kids. Kids obsess over stuff constantly. I don’t still remember most of the superheroes from “Bloodlines” because I was a casual reader.
I didnt like Thundercats. Even as a kid It felt depressing there were like only the Thundercats and then the bad guys… no one else. He-Man atleast you got some kind of feeling like there were other people on that planet.
@Dan Seitz
Razor Sharp and the Psyba Rats. I dare you to out-90’s that one. Jesus, thanks for making me remember Bloodlines.
@Darkest Timeline Zach Morris
I see your teenage girl hacker who Robin never got to bang and raise you the human mood ring with a mullet and the Vietnam Vet hobo with the hook hand and aura powers.
I remember watching the X-Men cartoon as a kid (it came out when I was in 4th grade, I think) and loving the continuity. When Season 1 ended on the Mr. Sinister cliffhanger, I was obsessively waiting for Season 2 to start for a whole year or so.
In regards to the transformers, does the movie count as well? Cuz I saw the film for the first time when I was 21 (wasn’t really big Transformers as a kid and never heard of the film) and I enjoyed it. Sure it was cheesy as hell, but it was still pretty entertaining. And if anyone here is a fan of the synthesizer score to Rocky 4, Vince Dicola essentially re-hashed the same score for this. Except replace John Cafferty with Stan Bush.
You’ve got the touch!! You’ve got the POWEEEEERRRRR!!!! YEAH!!!
The Transformers movie wasn’t like anything else ever made. I think that movie is even less likely to get made than Blazing Saddles, in this day and age.
I think you’re right. Oh shit what are we gonna do now? ;)
Transformers the Movie had a few really good death scenes (robot deaths, but still deaths).
all-star voice cast, too.
I personally blame the Transformers movie for how the G.I. Joe movie turned out. All those punk kids who couldn’t handle the death of a fictional, non-human character (admittedly, I grew up in a rough city, so the concept of a drive-by was pretty concrete to my early mind) ruined it for everyone.
The Tick. That is all.
Well, folks, there you have it. A day in the life of a superhero and his sidekick. It’s a very long day, the tights are uncomfortable; I think we covered that before. Map light, convenient and essential. A lot of working of villain motifs. Crime has a Bossa Nova beat. Leap before you look. Remember denouement. Other French words: inconvenient, nonessential… oh… I could go on and on… But time’s a-wasting and evil’s out there making hand-crafted mischief for the swap meet of villainy. And you can’t strike a good deal with evil. No matter how much you haggle. We don’t need to look for a bargain; goodness is cheap because it’s free, and free is as cheap as it gets.
SPOOOOOOONNNNN!!!!!
HONK IF YOU LOVE JUSTICE!!!!
Laxative Log?
I’m going to go ahead and assume you’re not talking about Pirates of Darkwater.
too soon man. I still want to know if they ever found all the treasures!
Yes, not all cartoons were pure unaltered win. Some were silly, some were downright bad. Some were just slightly good.
So by admitting that suddenly the hideous things I’ve seen in the trailers become good?
Stop trying so hard to be “cool” by looking at every angle of a turd. Still a turd.
Maybe you should actually try reading the article. Dan states — multiple times — that the movie is probably gonna suck, but you should judge it on its own merits, rather than because of a perceived defiling of your precious childhood memories.
I’ve done that. I find the Transformer movies bland and criticize them on the terms of what are they as a movie. My “precious” childhood memories are right where they belong: thanks to the internet, I can look back and realize most of them were silly. But also back then I was a kid, etc. etc. etc. I know the recent movies are for the new generations, not for me.
But people have to stop apologizing for Michael Bay et all. Come on. I’m ok if they decide to remake whatever they see fit. What I’m against is how they use ZERO effort, how they take a concept from 20-30 years ago, shit all over it not understanding how kids back then thought of it and converting it in a turd. A turd filled with nice special effects, but a turd nonetheless.
They cannot do a thing to my childhood. It already happened, I was a happy kid. What pisses me off it’s them going the easy route, instead of creating new IPs just doing the lazy thing and making our children get excited over a vast inferior product. Sure, we can show them the original, but it’s not for their generation, they won’t fall in love as we did, and it’s ok.
And I get it, nothing I say will change that. But please, at least stop trying to think every single time they do this it’s ok.
The question I have to ask in response to this “Compared to What?”
Yes, Transformers, TMNT an GI Joe aren’t Shakespeare, yes they’re pretty much designed to be a 30 minute toy commercial, but can you honestly say that there was a ton of better things that came before them? With the except of maybe Johnny Quest and Looney Toons, any cartoon aimed at kids is incredibly stupid and it pretty much has always been that way up until the late 80’s/early 90’s when certain producers started to realize that you can create a cartoon that can appeal to multiple age groups on multiple levels.
Scooby Doo pre Scrappy Doo and the 13 Ghosts with dumb Flim Flam
I did a CTRL+F to see if anyone said anything bad about Ren & Stimpy. I’m glad no one did. Those hallucinogenic backgrounds, bursts of psychotic anger, and uber detailed butt drawings shaped what is now my perfectly normal adulthood. (twitches for six minutes) (gets boner for no reason) (vomits)
COTW
That depends entirely upon “our youth.” I was born in the eighties, but the nineties produced the bulk of my formative years (I was six in 1990).
Pretty much every cartoon from the mid to late eighties is a pile of shit and that includes the original Ninja Turtles (As someone with a kid now, it doesn’t stand up at all).
This extended into a bit of the nineties. I’ll stand by the fact that neither X-Men nor Spider-Man stands the test of time (And I say this as a veritable Marvel zombie).
But there’s an argument to be made that the mid-90’s was a golden age for American action cartoons. Batman and Gargoyles have already been mentioned, but Exo Squad is another huge one you don’t hear about often that was a massive step in the eventual more episodic format many more recent ones have taken.
And that’s to say nothing of the non-action stuff. The 90’s gave us both the Disney Afternoon (Which gave us gold like the aforementioned Gargoyles as well as Darkwing Duck and the overall underrated Aladdin cartoon) and the introduction of Nicktoons (Which I would contend didn’t produce a real miss until Kablam).
I’m not certain off the top of my head how old you are Dan (A couple years older than me, I think?), but the cartoons of MY youth weren’t really terrible.
Holy crap I remmeber loving exosquad in 5th grade, I watched one episode recently (siege of Venus I think) its not quite as angelic as I remember it but still seemingly solid and respectable show tackling serious themes. The Sapes are being obvious bad guys but not in hammy unsympathetic ways,
Also I remember J Michael Strazynski’s (spelling?) Ghostbusters cartoon series as really good.
Oh yeah and Tiny toons/ Animaniacs if we are counting comedies.
Yes, to all of this. I haven’t seen Gargoyles since I was a kid, so I’m not sure how it holds up, but pretty much anything that DC did during the mid-to late ’90s was fucking gold. I re-watched a bunch of Batman:TAS and Justice League a few years ago, and it was still great.
I remember Exo-Squad being pretty gritty, getting ready for school in the morning, watching an episode where someone died and they showed how the other characters dealt with it. That’s some poignant shit.
I don’t know why they stopped making the toy commercial cartoons. Kids aren’t any smarter and they don’t treat them that way anyway.
Because kids these days have Netflix and DVR. They just don’t watch commercials anymore.
Toy commercial cartoons still exist. A lot of the Lego toy lines have a cartoon and if you have a kid the right age, you’ll end up watching them over and over. I won’t know my own name on my deathbed, but I’ll know the earth ninja’s name is Cole.
Ninjago really is the most blatant Toy Commercial cartoon. The first episode of the new season just happened to feature every single one of the new Ninjago sets available.
I was not a kid when they came out, but I’d say the “Cartoon Cartoon” era was probably the best kids cartoon era. Made me a tad jealous.
I swore up and down exo squad was some perfect, hitting on all cylinders, stars aligning time capsule of timeless animation when I thought back on it. Then I watched a few episodes again as an adult. Holy hell what a derivative(of mecha anime), ass end animated piece of steaming garbage.
To the rose colored lens of retrospect, I say damn thee. Damn thee I say!
I’m thirty-four now, and as much as reminisce about the cartoons of my childhood, I am fully able to admit that we had *NOTHING* that could hold a candle to Adventure Time or Regular Show, save for Batman: TAS.
Allow me to dispel this argument in four words:
Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Unless we’re only talking 80s/early 90s shows, in which case there’s still Dragon Ball Z at least.
I watch A LOT of cartoons with my 4 year old son on Netflix and Prime and was really shocked at how awful some of the shows I used to love are. There are episodes of Transformers that are nearly unwatchable. Give me Lego Ninjago or Wonderpets any day of the week.
Of course as everyone already mentioned Batman: TAS and Ducktales are the exception to the rule.
Ninjago is fun even though it’s obviously advertising. Our current favorite is Phineas and Ferb which makes everyone in our house laugh. I do kinda miss the Wonderpets days but all at once that was declared “baby stuff”.
P&F is okay, but I got to watch Dexter’s Lab back in the day, and somehow it always feels like an inferior re-tread of that.
I never see Real Ghostbusters on these lists. That shit holds up like crazy.
The stories absolutely hold up…..the animation and dialogue? Not so much.
Cartoons of MY youth?
I hated GI Joe, Transformers, He-Man, TMNT, and a plethora of others. This is purely because they were just not up to standard. I was a big comic book reader and always wondered why cartoons were so AWFUL when they should just be a moving version of a comic book.
I loved… Looney Tunes. Yes, they were old and repetitious, but they were legitimately funny. Also, the live action Electro Woman and Dyna Girl cuz… well… like I need to say.
I liked but didn’t love… Thundercats and Herculoids. They at least looked cool and felt like they were trying.
Hipster Troll, you suck almost as much as your mother at a truck stop, which is still less sucking than your dad does at a Boy Scout camp.
Uproxx is almost entirely Hipster articles now. Going downhill fast.
The real Ghostbusters, muppet babies, Animaniacs, Batman. TAS, Superman TAS, X-men, Spider-Man, Transformers, Beast Wars, G.I. JOE, He-Man, Thundercats, DuckTales, Bonkers, Goof Troop, Darkwing Duck, Tiny Toons, TMNT. MASK. Flintstones, Scooby-Doo. I know I’m forgetting some but Damn I watched a lot of cartoons growing up.
Also, where is the movie version of MASK? It was basically G.I. JOE meets Transformers. Should make a killing.