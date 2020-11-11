Getty Image
The Irony Of Ivanka Trump’s Election Tweet Wasn’t Lost On Anyone (Except Ivanka)

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) appeared on Fox News over the weekend to complain about numerous outlets, including Fox News, calling the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden over Donald Trump. “I think that is way premature. At this point, we do not know who has prevailed in the election,” he whined. “The media is desperately trying to get everyone to coronate Joe Biden as the next president. But that’s not how it works, the media does not get to select our president the American people get to elect our president.” The media being “FAKE NEWS” is one of the more toxic beliefs that the Trump clan and their hangers-on, like Cruz, have preached over the last four years.

Unless the media makes Trump look like a winner, that is. Then it’s fine.

On Wednesday, Ivanka Trump shared a tweet from the Associated Press officially declaring that her dad won Alaska’s three electoral college votes. “BREAKING: President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska, overwhelmingly and by a massive 20 point spread! Put AK in the books for @realDonaldTrump. Thank you Alaska!” she quote-tweeted, days after dance parties broke out in the streets after the election was called by… the Associated Press. You are not the only one to notice the irony here.

Wait until she finds out how the rest of the country voted.

