Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil visited Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday night to promote her quirky comedy’s return (last week) for a third season. During a wide ranging discussion, the subject turned to how Jamil secured her role, which happened after a hair disaster as she prepped for her audition. Jamil calmly told the story of how she’d never really curled her own hair until that point because she’s always had friends or stylists to do the deed for her. However, she knew that her model roommate had “all that sort of stuff,” so she took advantage of the beauty stash. The only problem? The woman was apparently hiding a vibrator in her hairstyling box, so this happened:

I went into her room. I found the box that said “hair tong” on it. I opened it. The box was pink. The hair tong was pink. I thought, “This is great.” I take it out and I’m like, “Oh, it’s wireless! God, technology’s really come a long way. And it’s got these ridges, so that must be where the hair goes.” And I start wrapping my hair around it and I feel around and, oh, there’s a button up there. So I press the button and it just starts going “RRRRRR-RRRRRR-RRRRR.”

True or not true? Probably true, especially since Jamil not-so-proudly admitted to not knowing how to curl her own hair, which she recognized as not an endearing look to the audience. Also, yeah, you have to be very unfamiliar with heat-styling tools to simply pluck up an appliance and try to use it without warming up the tool. Jamil never tells us whether she clued in her roommate or simply dropped the vibrator like a (pun intended) hot potato. And of course, there are plenty of “good place” jokes to be made here, but hey, let’s just add this to the list of things that women have to worry about. Primping isn’t easy!