James Cameron Says ‘Avatar’ Sequel Scripts Will Be Ready In Six Weeks

“… and I farted so loud, the sub’s sonar was useless for ten minutes!”

James Cameron hosted an AMA on Reddit yesterday, and he gave some new information about the three Avatar sequels. We already knew that he’s filming all three sequels simultaneously, and that Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are signed to return. We also know that Cameron is planning to use underwater motion-capture, becoming the first filmmaker to use that technology. Additionally, we’re aware that James Cameron is pretty gosh darn sick of all these movies being made in 3D, but we all know that won’t stop him from making you wear dirty glasses to watch the Avatar sequels.

I’ll let Cameron give us the big news himself. From his Reddit AMA:

The second, third and fourth films all go into production simultaneously.

Yeah, I already told them that. I meant the other thing. Come on, Jim, we went over this.

They’re essentially all in preproduction now, because we are designing creatures, settings, and characters that span all three films. And we should be finished with all three scripts within the next, I would say, six weeks.

SIX WEEKS? Why, that’s only three fortnights away!

The biggest pressure I feel right now is cutting out things I love to get the film down to a length that is affordable. There hasn’t been a problem finding new and wonderful things to include in the movie.

I think we all know what that means. Lots of blue monkey-cat tail-boner sexcapades. I can see it now; the breathtaking spectacle of all those underwater, 3D money shots. It’s going to be so amazing, you guys. I wonder how he’s going to top it in the third one. My guess is bluekakke.

Avatar 2: Electric Bluegaloo is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2016.

Via The Hollywood Reporter