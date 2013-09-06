Ladies, You Can Now Apply Online To Be Banged By Porn Star James Deen

It must be hard to be James Deen, the Farrah Abraham-boning hipster porn god who Bret Easton Ellis was so obsessed with that he wrote a sh*tty, Kickstarter-funded movie for he and Lindsay Lohan to star in. Apparently, Deen gets so many emails — hundreds per day, according to his website — from girls looking to bang him that he’s added a section to his website where girls aching for his f*ckstick can apply to get sexed by him.
The catch, if you will, is that you have to be willing to do it on camera. From JamesDeen.com…
• This is not a contest. This is an ongoing casting call for women that would like to shoot a porn scene with James. There is not one lucky girl that will shoot a scene with James, there are many lucky girls. :)
• We love you all very much, but we will NOT accepts applicants under the age of 18. Strictly forbidden. No exceptions. Ever.
• James shoots with ALL types of women. Confidence is key!
• The “messages” section is a good place to put a link to your face (instagram, facebook, twitter, whatever) and also to tell us what you’re into.
• These scenes require a camera present and they will be published/distributed/promoted.
• Please have all pictures be current, clear, and straight on. They don’t have to be professional or done up, simple selfies are loved. One full body picture is helpful (doesn’t have to be nude). We want to see what YOU look like!
• We literally get HUNDREDS of emails daily regarding casting. Pretty, pretty please with guacamole on top, be patient.
Thanks y’all and we look forward to shooting some porno with you! <3
If you’re interested in that sort of thing, you can apply — WARNING WHAT’S ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THIS LINK IS VERY NSFW — here.
Good luck, lady UPROXX readers. If you bang James, be sure to email us and tell us all about it!
This is ladies only? I’m asking for a friend.
They say romance is dead.
so when is tori black going to start offering the same?
When men en masse can stay erect for upwards of two hours, while people are watching and working and moving around, while performing like an actor, while waiting to ejaculate on que. Which is to say two weeks after never.
So if male porn stars have to work so much harder than female porn stars, and even being able to perform as one is an exceedingly rare talent only found in very few men, then why do male porn stars receive not even 1/10th of the pay female porn stars do? Oh yeah i forgot, the Patriarchy.
With the HIV cases emerging and with James Deen being a prolific Kinkdotcom model who currently performs with bi-sexual male models (gang-rape and public disgrace), do you think it is responsible to advertise working with him at this time?
Considering the only gay industry model to be infected in the most recent outbreak was Rod Daily, who was romantically involved with the female patient zero, your concern may be misplaced. A lot. Blaming crossover and gay industry talent, and not the personal lives of the models, is propaganda rooted in homophobia.
I am so sick of seeing this RAPIST all over every online rag in existence. He has either sold his soul to Satan, or has a VERY good PR team. He rapes women and claims to be part of a master race. And gets treated like Feminist royalty.
