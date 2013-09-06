Ladies, You Can Now Apply Online To Be Banged By Porn Star James Deen

It must be hard to be James Deen, the Farrah Abraham-boning hipster porn god who Bret Easton Ellis was so obsessed with that he wrote a sh*tty, Kickstarter-funded movie for he and Lindsay Lohan to star in. Apparently, Deen gets so many emails — hundreds per day, according to his website — from girls looking to bang him that he’s added a section to his website where girls aching for his f*ckstick can apply to get sexed by him.

The catch, if you will, is that you have to be willing to do it on camera. From JamesDeen.com…

• This is not a contest. This is an ongoing casting call for women that would like to shoot a porn scene with James. There is not one lucky girl that will shoot a scene with James, there are many lucky girls. :) • We love you all very much, but we will NOT accepts applicants under the age of 18. Strictly forbidden. No exceptions. Ever. • James shoots with ALL types of women. Confidence is key! • The “messages” section is a good place to put a link to your face (instagram, facebook, twitter, whatever) and also to tell us what you’re into. • These scenes require a camera present and they will be published/distributed/promoted. • Please have all pictures be current, clear, and straight on. They don’t have to be professional or done up, simple selfies are loved. One full body picture is helpful (doesn’t have to be nude). We want to see what YOU look like! • We literally get HUNDREDS of emails daily regarding casting. Pretty, pretty please with guacamole on top, be patient. Thanks y’all and we look forward to shooting some porno with you! <3

If you’re interested in that sort of thing, you can apply — WARNING WHAT’S ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THIS LINK IS VERY NSFW — here.

Good luck, lady UPROXX readers. If you bang James, be sure to email us and tell us all about it!

(HT: Lux Nightmare)