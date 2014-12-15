James Franco Finally Addressed Those Rumors About Whether Or Not He’s Banging Lana Del Rey

Instagram

James Franco and Seth Rogen appeared on The Howard Stern Show this morning to promote their highly anticipated movie The Interview, which comes out on Christmas Day. Because of course he did, Howard asked James Franco to clarify his relationship with Lana Del Rey. (Over the summer, James Franco hinted at an obsession with the singer, posting several photos of her on Instagram — including a picture of the two of them that was jokingly captioned that they were married.)

Disappointingly — to Howard Stern, anyway — James Franco gave the most James Franco answer ever when asked if he and Lana Del Rey are doing it.

There’s a weird thing with creative types. Sometimes I love a person’s work. And like, I’m just so enamored with that, and their persona in their work. But then, outside of that it’s sort of like, oh — but our dynamic is that we’re just kind of friends and get along really well. But all this whatever sexual attraction is for the person in the work.

He went on to say that the two hang out and go to Coney Island and sit around her apartment or whatever, which led an incredulous Howard to press further as to whether or not the relationship is at least headed in a romantic direction — to which James responded that he would “have sex with her music.”

So there you have it. Either James Franco is just operating on a different plane of reality than the rest of us, and his sexual relationships can’t be pigeon-holed into something as pedestrian as putting a “p” into a “v” (or a “b”), or James Franco is just a really bad liar. Take your pick.