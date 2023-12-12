Has it really been nearly three years since the January 6th insurrection? Yes. During that time, plenty of defendants have been prosecuted, and some, like the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” have already emerged from prison to prove that they probably learned nothing from the experience.

Then there those suspects who managed to fly under the radar nearly all this time, only to muck it all up due to their own dumb slip-ups. Such is the case, apparently, for Paul Caloia, who had been photographed (via NBC News) climbing into a Capitol building window, and he had managed to evade arrest until he began bragging via Skype. As NBC details, he used the handle “GodHypnotic” and was known as an “internet pornography personality.”

Via Raw Story, an FBI complaint against Caloia would read almost unbelievably if this wasn’t MAGA world:

“Witness 1… stated that as God Hypnotic was bragging about his involvement in the January 6 riots, another individual in the chat asked God Hypnotic why he went to the Capitol,” the complaint states. “At that point, Witness 1 said that God Hypnotic backtracked and said he went to the Capitol for reporting purposes.” Law enforcement officials would subsequently obtain location data from Caloia’s mobile phone number and determined that it was at the United States Capitol on January 6th between the hours of 1 p.m. E.T. and 6:30 p.m. E.T.

“Location services” does it again. NBC News adds that the law enforcement who arrested Caloia knocked on his door, and he verbally answered that he was “Paul,” but then he realized that something was amiss and “refused to talk or open the door.” Clearly, that didn’t work out for him, and Paul Caloia remains in custody.

