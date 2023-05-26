After spending the past few months in a halfway house in Arizona, Jacob Chansley (a.k.a. the QAnon Shaman) has officially been released. Thanks to his highly identifiable outfit, which has already become a go-to pop culture reference, Chansley was easily arrested for his participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Since his arrest, Chansley has denounced both Donald Trump and QAnon, and he reportedly maintained a low profile while serving his shortened sentence.

Not anymore.

The newly released Chansley has already taken to Twitter where he’s already dabbling in conspiracy theories. He’s also leaning back into his Shaman persona as evidenced by his first tweet, which included a GIF of Chansley in his infamous outfit inserted into The Dark Knight scene where Heath Ledger’s Joker is hanging out of a police car.

Things did not get better from there as Chansley shared a bizarre Righteous Gemstones-esque video filled with QAnon-esque vibes and ramblings about the Buddha.

This is Jacob Angeli-Chansley. This is my offical twitter page & my first official statement upon my release from Federal BOP custody. The time is 9:07 AM on the 25th of May 2023. FREEDOM!!! https://t.co/UStVdYMdbu — Jake Angeli-Chansley (@americashaman) May 25, 2023

Via The Daily Beast: