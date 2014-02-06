Best Prank Of 2014, So Far: Sleeping Comedian Launched 150 Feet In The Air By Sinister Japanese TV Show

#Pranks
Creative Director
02.06.14 9 Comments

We have an early frontrunner for craziest prank of 2014, courtesy of Japanese television.

In the above video, which appeared on a TV special called Dokkiri Award (“dokkiri” apparently means “being surprised”), a comedian named Toshiaki Kasuga is sound asleep in a cabin at the base of Mt. Fuji. After a 10-second countdown, fireworks ignite beneath him. Soon he’s launched through the cabin’s roof, 50 meters into the air by a pair of giant cranes that were surreptitiously tied to his bed.

How does something this elaborate get orchestrated without waking up the victim? Alcohol:

In a radio interview, Kasuga said he was at the base of Mt. Fuji for work early the next morning. The night before was cold, and to stay warm, he got drunk with the crew and crashed in the cabin.

Then, he said he woken up by the fireworks going off under the bed. He thought about getting up, but the bed was rocked 50 meters into the cold air. According to Kasuga, he was strapped into the bed while he was sleeping, so he couldn’t move.

The lesson here is pretty clear: don’t get drunk and pass out near a Japanese television crew. Or maybe just don’t get drunk and pass out anywhere in Japan. You know what? Just be safe, never fall asleep in Japan.

Kotaku via DPAF

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pranks
TAGSJAPANPRANKSviral video

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP