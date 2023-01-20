Jared Kushner looks like the kind of “man” who could be knocked over by a light wind or a loud fart. But he wants you to know that he can throw down with the best of ‘em — including his gigantic orange father-in-law.

As Mediaite reports, Kushner spoke to Chris Whipple, author of the new book The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, about the “knock-down, drag-out screaming matches” he had with Donald Trump. Which suggests that Kushner has never been in an actual fight if he believes that yelling at someone could ever be described as “knock-down” and/or “drag-out.”

Still, Mr. Tough Guy said he wasn’t afraid to go head-to-head with Trump, especially when it came to the presidential loser’s plan to claim there was voter fraud. As Alex Griffing writes for Mediaite, here’s how it all went down:

“With all due respect, I’m not going to like what you are doing, and you’re going to be screaming at me,” Kushner reportedly told Trump while debating with him about the debunked claims of voter fraud. “Look, when you’re out of here, a lot of people will scatter,” Kushner reportedly yelled at Trump, according to Whipple. “I’m with you until you hit the dirt — so you may want to listen to what I’m saying,” Kushner added. Whipple also reports that Kushner warned Trump that some of his election lawyers like Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell were taking him “on a funky ride.”

Isn’t A Funky Ride one of the cover bands that declined to perform at Trump’s inauguration?

(Via Mediaite)