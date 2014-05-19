Jason Biggs Put Out An Expletive-Laden Anti-Sea World PSA For PETA

I still haven’t watched Blackfish, that documentary slamming Sea World (because I know it would end up making me really upset and then I would be crying for the whales for days on end), but I don’t need to to know that Sea World is total bullsh*t. But then again, PETA, the organization behind the documentary, is also total bullsh*t. But I do like Jason Biggs and cursing and whales — so I’m not sure how I’m supposed to feel about this PSA by Jason Biggs for PETA, in which he swears a bunch and then gets naked, for the orcas. All I know is that I HAVE FEELINGS.

