Jason Biggs Put Out An Expletive-Laden Anti-Sea World PSA For PETA

I still haven’t watched Blackfish, that documentary slamming Sea World (because I know it would end up making me really upset and then I would be crying for the whales for days on end), but I don’t need to to know that Sea World is total bullsh*t. But then again, PETA, the organization behind the documentary, is also total bullsh*t. But I do like Jason Biggs and cursing and whales — so I’m not sure how I’m supposed to feel about this PSA by Jason Biggs for PETA, in which he swears a bunch and then gets naked, for the orcas. All I know is that I HAVE FEELINGS.
(Via Jezebel)
Jason got big
/rimshot
Its funny because PETA kills animals.
Does this count as hypocrisy an organization which abuses animals slamming an organization which abuses animals (Is Sea World an organization?)
I dislike Seaworld, Fat Jason Biggs, and PETA hypocrisy, so this whole post has been a wash for me. Not enough of a wash to keep me from whining but still…
Oh yeah – the Pie Fucker guy.
I think we need to add the word “flubber” to that title now.
Jason Biggs and Peta can go away
I’ve never heard anyone say they actually like jason Biggs so this is new and exciting
I’m anti whale killing, but I think I’m just slightly more anti giving Jason Biggs any more reason to think he matters.