Jason Kidd Becomes Brooklyn Nets’ Coach, Basketball World Spits Coffee At Screens

Here’s a list of what the Nets needed this off-season.
1. A proven coach who can push the team
2. A new starting power forward who doesn’t suck
3. A Kris Humphries exit strategy
4. A cannon granting Reggie Evans a one-way trip to the moon
5. An Easy BUtton from Staples whenever their leads slip away
Well the Nets’ front office skipped all those necessities and added another YOLO decision to their repertoire. The organization recently announced their hiring of Jason Kidd as head coach.
I’m more confused than anything about this move. Jason Kidd’s career stats and basketball IQ aren’t the problem. Smarts and a hall-of-fame run on the court don’t always translate to wins on X’s and O’s: word to Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas.
Then someone will suggest Mark Jackson’s story who, like Kidd, never coached professionally before taking the reigns. Jackson’s situation simply isn’t 1:1 here. He took on a rebuilding team which grew exponentially largely in part of Golden States whole coaching staff.
The Nets aren’t in development but they evidently see something in Kidd most don’t behind closed doors. A reputable group of assistants would turn the uncertainty on its head but time will tell on that front. Lawrence Frank is one likely candidate but time will tell on that front.
Brooklyn’s situation necessitates a proven candidate. Their funky lineup has talent, lacks chemistry and need direct voice leading the charge. Therefore, Lionel Hollins should have provided the best fit. Brian Shaw, another former frontrunner, also has the credentials but the triangle wouldn’t work with a club not know for ball movement.
Lionel isn’t a gifted offensive mind but he’s not a player’s coach either. Hollins also oversaw development of Memphis’ young players, especially Michael Conley Jr. and Marc Gasol. His staff shaped the Grizz into one of the league’s best defenses. The latter points match some of the Nets’ biggest coaching needs better than any other candidate out there: especially considering how Brooklyn gets torched on pick n’ rolls/fades.
Jason Kidd may reinstate a more uptempo brand of basketball he helped usher in as a Net. Brooklyn could use an offensive facelift anyway. Last year’s slow, iso-heavy offense didn’t work against good teams and strict rotations didn’t exploit the little athleticism they had on the bench.
Too bad Brooklyn’s roster houses one of the league’s least athletic teams. Deron Williams has the skill set to organize such an offense. However some player moves would have to be made to make it work. Gerald Wallace and young, spry benchwarmers like Marshon Brooks, Tyshawn Taylor and TOKOMOTIVE aren’t enough to make the system successful.
Kidd has an exacting persona so his demeanor probably sealed the interview process. After all, he set guys like Kenyon Martin and Vince Carter straight during his stay in Jersey. I’d be wholly irate about this decision if he didn’t lead the franchise to one of its few bright spots.
So, for now, I’ll just remain hopeful because that’s about the only option left.
I totally didn’t expect them to bite on this even after hearing how much Kidd impressed them in his interview. Not this off season with so many talented coaches pressing for employment. This is going to be interesting. Especially with the relationship with Deron ( I can’t remember a headcoach/franchise player-best friend scenario before) I think this is kind of cool though
I’ve heard every possible reasoning and this move still makes no sense to me.
Maybe they felt like they owed him for the finals appearances lol. But I can’t wait to see how this plays out. #LakeShowBaby
Kidd said fuck a TV/Broadcasting check…he went straight for the big money.
But can two coach killers coexist on the same team?
They’ll kill each other.
Or the other team’s coach.
Either way… Fun for the whole family!
Lolz happy Knick fan here.
the team has a list of problems and adding a rookie coach does not help them at all. their cap situation is a complete mess, they have no bench or starting pf and I’m not sure who’s the best player on that team. adding a proven coach like Hollins or Karl would have helped this team greatly. i cant see this team being better than 2nd or 3rd in the division depending on what happens with Doc in Boston and if Toronto/Philly step up. Go Knicks!!
Obviously, them Russians could give a damn less about basketball.
Nets could go 0-82 and i’ll look at you like this shit gravy
Nets fan here. Not happy.
NetsDaily is ecstatic about this. I saw this thread last night and got more confused haha.
[www.netsdaily.com]
@GTK
Nets Fan Here… Very… VERY… Excited… !!!
Lol who gave this hiring the green light? A newly retire player with 0 coaching experience? If even Kidd is a HoF I don’t see how you do that, especially when the two previous coaches weren’t bad and they’re much more qualified coaches available.
Avery Johnson and Carlisimo are rolling over in their graves. Hell, maybe even Lawrence Frank. lol
yep, i was coming in this thread specifically to make that comment right there.
Funny part is, when people tried to figure out who was the revamped version of who (Kobe is MJ, Bron is Magic, CP is Isaiah, etc etc) it always came up that Deron Williams was the next Jason Kidd. Those similarities aside, wonder who leaves first in 3 years? Deron or Jason.
So is it against the rules for him to suit up and play a few minutes if Deron aint cutting it lol?
Retire as a player one week, becomes head coach the other week. Now that’s some BOSS shit right there
@CO Killer
#WORD
If Mark Jackson can do it, I don’t see why Kidd cant
George Karl has to be simultaneously laughing his ass off, and shaking his head.
Kidd said the day he announced his retirement he wanted to coach.
I need to start putting positive vibes into the universe like this guy.