If Carmy has a new love interest in season three of The Bear, maybe she can be played by Alexa Demie?

That would be star Jeremy Allen White‘s preference, at least, based on a comment he made on the Euphoria actress’ Instagram page. “Wow,” he wrote in response to a seductive Calvin Klein ad where she’s trying on lingerie sets. (As far as stories about celebrities oversharing on Instagram go, this one is harmless.) According to E! Online, Demie, who despite playing a high school student on the HBO series is 32 years old, “did not respond to his remark, though she did leave four heart emojis in the comments section of the post.”

Jeremy’s comment comes three months after his wife, Californication alum Addison Timlin, filed paperwork at a Los Angeles court to end their three-year marriage. In divorce documents obtained by E! News, Addison, who shares daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, with Jeremy, listed Sept. 9, 2022 as their date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for split.

Despite the separation, Allen White and Timlin are “getting along,” a source told People. “They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit.”

You can see the post that had Allen White all riled up below.

(Via E! Online)