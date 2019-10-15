Jeremy Renner and his ex-wife, Canadian model Sonni Pacheco, have been embroiled in a bitter custody battle over their six-year-old daughter, Ava Berlin Renner, for about five years now. Until now, the former couple have been sharing joint custody of Ava. However things took a turn for the worse late last year when the Avengers star allegedly began making thinly-veiled physical threats against Pacheco.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Pacheco, 28, is now requesting full custody of their daughter with with monitored visitation. She claims that back in November of 2018, Renner was out at a club “high on coke and booze” and telling people that he could not deal with her anymore and that he “just wanted her gone.” Renner is also accused of putting a gun in his mouth and threatening to kill himself, and then firing the gun into the ceiling while Ava was asleep in her bedroom:

Sonni claims Jeremy has a history of substance abuse, verbal and emotional abuse. The docs claim Jeremy repeatedly has been under the influence when he had physical custody of Ava. According to the docs, Jeremy once left coke on a bathroom counter which was reachable by Ava.

Sadly, it sounds as if this latest alleged incident could be the latest in a pattern of troubling behavior, which has been documented in various legal documents and saved text message conversations since the couple split. Pacheco also claims in at least one isolated instance, a nanny overheard Renner say that he was going to kill Pacheco and then himself because “it was better that Ava had no parents than to have [Sonni] as a mother.”

March 28, 2013

Ava Berlin Renner was born to parents Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco.

January 13, 2014

Renner and Pacheco were married

November 2014

The couple reportedly split after 10 months of marriage.

Amid news of their impending divorce, text message conversations show that Renner allegedly refused to turn over Pacheco’s passport, birth certificate, and social security card, in an apparent attempt at preventing her from taking their daughter to Canada to visit family.