Jeremy Renner Is Teasing Way More Hawkeye In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

You just can’t keep a good archer down, no matter how hard Brian Michael Bendis tries. Hawkeye is currently enjoying a solo book that’s wrapping up a truly epic run, he’s a popular Avengers character, and now, Jeremy Renner is having a lot of fun teasing nerds with the prospect of more Hawkeye in the movies.
Screenrant has a good summary of Renner in interviews, where basically he’s teasing everybody. Does he have a four-film contract? Does he have a six film contract? Is he in Captain America 3? Is a Hawkeye movie in the works? One thing that does stand out, though, is that he’ll have a larger role in Avengers: Age Of Ultron:
Well there’s a lot more in this next Avengers, which is great. It was fun to finally kind of discover who Clint Barton is a little bit. We have some good secrets revealed. I think everything that was great about the first Avengers, is exponentially expressed in this one. From the action, to the making fun of itself, and there’s a lot more time spent with the Avengers together, after being so separated in the first one.
So, basically, Clint will be more than the brainwashed assassin this go-round, which is a welcome change of pace. The main question, of course, is what else he’ll be in. One suspects it’s a bit up in the air, but, personally? Pay Matt Fraction whatever he demands, and let’s make a solo Hawkeye movie based on his run. Seriously, it’s got everything you could possibly want; dogs, Russians, jokes about arrows, and the Hawkblock. Really, the money just mints itself.
But what about Pizza Dog?
Pizza Dog is getting his own movie. He’ll be battling Cosmo, voiced by James Lipton.
by the end of the movie hawkeye becomes ronin
I remember my first beer
It’s really a golden age for bows n arrows – Arrow, Hunger Games, Hawkeye.
But I’m calling 2015 as the year of the Halberd! You heard it here folks!
West Coast Avengers.
WEST COAST AVENGERS OR GTFO!!!
Captain America really showed the proper format for a lot of the future “Solo” movies.
There are so many heroes now in the MCU that they need to start doing Marvel Team Up movies.
Lets see a War Machine and Hulk Movie, Falcon and Hawkeye, Sif and Black Widow. The Warriors Three and Quicksilver… etc….
I was thinking along similar lines. With the success of Winter Soldier, which was basically just a spy flick with Captain America, you could easily see the execs at Marvel looking over the list of available heroes/actors that they have locked-up for a while that they could plug into similar movies.
While the themes might not have been as obvious without a character literally running around in red, white, and blue, there weren’t a lot of places where Cap couldn’t have easily been swapped out with Hawkeye.
You could make a Hawkeye movie for like 45 million. Give Renner $15 million and the rest budget to cast. Make it gritty, make it cheap, and slap a Marvel logo on it. Instant $200 million. It’s a no brainer. I love the character and would love to see them do something along the lines of Bourne or Cap 2 with him.
Bourne-Bourne? Or genetically enhanced, magic pill, big pharma, completely bland Renner-Bourne?
The last thing Marvel needs is another solo film with a white male lead.
Tumblr is that away.