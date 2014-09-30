Jeremy Renner Is Teasing Way More Hawkeye In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

You just can’t keep a good archer down, no matter how hard Brian Michael Bendis tries. Hawkeye is currently enjoying a solo book that’s wrapping up a truly epic run, he’s a popular Avengers character, and now, Jeremy Renner is having a lot of fun teasing nerds with the prospect of more Hawkeye in the movies.

Screenrant has a good summary of Renner in interviews, where basically he’s teasing everybody. Does he have a four-film contract? Does he have a six film contract? Is he in Captain America 3? Is a Hawkeye movie in the works? One thing that does stand out, though, is that he’ll have a larger role in Avengers: Age Of Ultron:

Well there’s a lot more in this next Avengers, which is great. It was fun to finally kind of discover who Clint Barton is a little bit. We have some good secrets revealed. I think everything that was great about the first Avengers, is exponentially expressed in this one. From the action, to the making fun of itself, and there’s a lot more time spent with the Avengers together, after being so separated in the first one.

So, basically, Clint will be more than the brainwashed assassin this go-round, which is a welcome change of pace. The main question, of course, is what else he’ll be in. One suspects it’s a bit up in the air, but, personally? Pay Matt Fraction whatever he demands, and let’s make a solo Hawkeye movie based on his run. Seriously, it’s got everything you could possibly want; dogs, Russians, jokes about arrows, and the Hawkblock. Really, the money just mints itself.