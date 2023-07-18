There’s supportive mothers. There’s overbearing mothers. Then there’s mothers who call you during your first day of work to say that they love you — and also that your bosses are morons. Jesse Watters‘ mother is the third kind of mother. And she did it on live television.

On Monday, the new Tucker Carlson hosted his first episode of Jesse Watters Primetime; it was a “stale” and “snoozy” premiere, except for how it ended. Watters’ mom, a Democrat, called in and offered guidance on how her son can avoid the same fate as Carlson (and Bill O’Reilly, for that matter). “I want to say congratulations, honey bun, we are so proud of you and your accomplishments and you’ve worked so hard. Now let’s aim to have you keep your job,” she said. “To that end, I do have some suggestions.”

Her first suggestion: “Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits.” Watters’ mom continued, “In keeping with the Hippocratic Oath, do no harm. We need you to be kind and respectful. You yourself mentioned that humble is a stretch, so I get that. Use your voice responsibly to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread. There really has been enough Biden-bashing and the laptop is old. Perhaps you could suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other people’s bodies and talk about that.”

She also suggested that Donald Trump “return to his earlier career on television. Everyone in his audience could wear a red hat.”

Is it too late to give Jesse Watters’ mom the Tucker timeslot instead?

