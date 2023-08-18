A neo-Nazi defender f*cked around and found out — by getting f*cked up.

Natan Levy, a “UFC fighter from Israel” (as his Twitter bio reads), posted a video this week recapping a fight between him and a far-right Twitter troll. The beef started earlier this month, when Levy tweeted that white nationalist Nick Fuentes was “built like a chopstick.” One of Fuentes’ followers, some schmuck named Ben, quote-tweeted back at Levy, “I’ll drive to Vegas any day of the week to spar you on behalf of Nicholas J. Fuentes and America First. With no formal MMA training should be easy right?” Challenge accepted.

Just two days later, Ben arrived at the Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas and signed waivers to make it official. “I saw one on his posts come across Twitter,” Ben said in the video. “It was critical of somebody who associates himself with America First and the political values that I value. As a defender of that and a former martial arts-experienced, trained person myself, I thought it’d be fun to come spar.”

Less fun: getting his ass whooped by Levy. “Why were you talking shit about Jews on Twitter? Why were you defending Nicholas Fuentes?” Levy asked Ben before the fight. He replied, “I think because of what he says is right. You can layer that behind a mask.” Levy interrupted, “He denies the Holocaust.” Ben believes Fuentes is more of a “revisionist,” whatever that means.

Before they stepped into the ring, Ben was feeling cocky. He boasted that he’s practiced a mix of karate and taekwondo for eight years, and although he’s never done a five-minute round before, “I play UFC 4 a lot.” Levy promised to not “hurt him too bad,” but “a lesson needs to be taught here about trolling.”

Let’s see how it went!

You can watch the full video above.

(Via Mediaite)