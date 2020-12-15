In her first briefing with the media in 13 days, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declined to acknowledge Joe Biden as the President-elect, despite even Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulating Biden. She instead ranted about the “continuation of power,” and when asked for Trump’s thoughts on the Electoral College making the election result official on Monday, McEnany replied, “The president is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the election. Yesterday’s vote was one step in the constitutional process, so I will leave that to him and refer you to the campaign for more on that litigation.” As press secretary, she is part of the campaign, but alas.

The contentious briefing ended with McEnany calling out the mainstream media for not covering the Hunter Biden “scandal” more, if at all (probably because it’s a non-story). “Really interesting turn of events, and good for those who covered what was a story all along and not Russian disinformation,” she said, walking off the podium without fielding any more questions. But that didn’t stop CNN’s Jim Acosta from asking one more: “Isn’t it hypocritical of you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?”

A good question; an even better comeback. McEnany did not respond.

.@Acosta to Press Sec. McEnany: "Isn't it hypocritical for you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?" pic.twitter.com/g63offWhp1 — The Recount (@therecount) December 15, 2020

Acosta later offered a factcheck…

Fact check: There won't be a "continuation of power." That's disinformation @PressSec https://t.co/I0FGayFwcH — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 15, 2020

… and his tenacity was appreciated on social media.

Jim Acosta is a real life superhero. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 15, 2020

Jim Acosta has no fucks to give and is completely out of fucks. He has declared total fuckruptcy. Not a single fuck remains. — Sue Me (@IAmHighOnHeels) December 15, 2020

I continue to fall more deeply in love with Jim Acosta! @Acosta keep speaking the truth. https://t.co/yN2XLOcaYA — Heartofgold (@judesgall) December 15, 2020

LMAO hell yes, CNN’s Jim Acosta just called out Kayleigh McEnazi for spreading disinformation every day. I love it.pic.twitter.com/y8NS3cvhCy — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) December 15, 2020

Well played, @Acosta Someday there should be a ceremony honoring all these reporters who have had to put up with four years of Trump administration press conferences. https://t.co/MTTpo5AMT9 — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) December 15, 2020

(Via Mediaite)