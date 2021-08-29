He’s like Batman, except his bat signal is Category 4 storms and instead of saving people, he simply puts himself (and his crew) in harm’s way. Jim Cantore headed down to New Orleans over the weekend to report on Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana, with the beloved city part of its path. It’s scary stuff, as Al Roker can tell you. But Cantore didn’t get pummeled by waves. But he did get mocked and trolled.

As it happens, the Weather Channel vet was in New Orleans on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which he famously covered. Since then he’s become a target of social media jokes. They say that wherever Jim Cantore goes, trouble follows. But though Ida is no joke, people found a number of his antics worth a chuckle.

While Roker got pummeled by waves, Cantore seemed to have no such bad luck. There were the videos of him, all suited up, looking like he was about to be blown over…while people walked around calmly in front or behind him.

Jim Cantore acting as if he is going to be blown away any minute while pedestrian calmly walks by. #idahurricane pic.twitter.com/ABklZp2es2 — Lucas Day (@Lukelakers) August 29, 2021

What is up with the weather channel dudes? 🤣🤣 They can hardly stand, yet 2 dudes are strolling down the street virtually unfazed? #ida #cantore #goodloe pic.twitter.com/lerICuWpfJ — Some of u need to pass a test b4 u can tweet 🤷‍♂️ (@KenGrisham) August 29, 2021

Just another normal storm for a fan of Jim Cantore 😬#Hurricane_Ida pic.twitter.com/P1JDLq97cg — Pete In Florida 🇺🇸 (@pbyrond) August 29, 2021

There was a guy doing cartwheels.

Meanwhile, you have someone doing a cartwheel behind Jim Cantore as he does his live coverage of Hurricane Ida. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AYYbeNA148 — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) August 29, 2021

There was a guy who may have simply been trolling him.

Utility crew destroys Jim Cantore. pic.twitter.com/UfxNbSlDkQ — JS (@PortChecagou) August 29, 2021

Cantore’s outfit was so hardcore it included a baseball helmet. People felt that was a bit much.

Jim Cantore rocking the baseball helmet today. It is never good news if this dude is in your city. pic.twitter.com/10wxiZnQPp — Curt Cramer (@CPCramo) August 29, 2021

Jim Cantore going with the baseball helmet. pic.twitter.com/YbNgEaWZPv — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) August 29, 2021

Eventually he did fall down.

Jim Cantore is down.

I repeat: JIM CANTORE IS DOWN pic.twitter.com/8morYn0Z2x — Dirtycracker (@dirtycracker) August 29, 2021

Cantore’s notoriety is such that, two days before Ida landed, the city was begging him not to visit, lest he bring the chaos with him.

But where is Jim Cantore going to be for Hurricane Ida? 🤔 A humorous sign on the marquee of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway sent him a message today. 📸 by David Grunfeld pic.twitter.com/DHY47WwXcV — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) August 27, 2021

So let’s all have a good laugh (or two) (or three) (or more) at Jim Cantore. At the same time, stay safe, Louisiana.