Donald Trump can add winning the Nobel Piece of Sh*t prize to his long list of accomplishments. It’ll look great next to his Michigan’s Man of the Year award that doesn’t exist.

On Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel tore into the former president for his comments this week on Israel. “Donald Trump is getting crazier by the day, he really is. Last night, he addressed the horrific terrorist attack on Israel by attacking Israel.” In his “doozy of a speech,” Trump claimed that “Hamas would never have gone into Israel if his election hadn’t been rigged, he called Israel’s defense minister a ‘jerk,’ he did some axe grinding about [Israel prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, and had some complimentary words about Israel’s enemies in Lebanon.” Kimmel added, “He’s really angling for that Nobel Piece of Sh*t Prize.”

Israel’s communications minister Shlomo Karhi condemned Trump’s comments, telling Channel 13 that “we don’t have to bother with him and the nonsense he spouts.” Unfortunately, Kimmel quipped, “we do have to bother with it.” Later, after playing a clip of Trump calling militant group Hezbollah “very smart,” the host joked, “Poor Eric. Trump never said he was smart.”

You can watch Kimmel’s monologue above.