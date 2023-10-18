Donald Trump is claiming he’s “not allowed” to speak, even when he’s surrounded by microphones and cameras. On Tuesday, the frequently-arrested former president talked to reporters outside of a New York City courtroom where he complained about Judge Tanya Chutkan imposing a gag order on him. “The judge said, basically, I don’t have a right to speak. And I’m the number one candidate, leading the Republicans by 55 to 60 points. I’m being restricted My speech has been taken away from me. I’m the candidate that’s running for office, and I’m not allowed to speak,” he whined.

“Did all 15 microphones get that?” Jimmy Kimmel Live host Jimmy Kimmel joked during Tuesday’s episode. “Only Donald Trump would complain he’s not allowed to speak while speaking to 40 cameras at a press conference.”

Kimmel also pointed out that one frequent Trump complaint — that he’s being denied a jury trial — is “not true. His dummy lawyers forgot to request a jury trial, which means he’s definitely not paying them.” However, you should pay attention to the woman standing behind Trump, his lawyer Alina Habba.

“Junior Melania is like, I hope he doesn’t look back here,” Kimmel cracked. Now I can’t unsee it.

You can watch Kimmel’s monologue above.