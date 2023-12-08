Cameo: the home of retired athletes, standup comedians, and disgraced politics. George Santos joined the video-sharing service after he was kicked out of Congress for, among other misdeeds, using campaign funds on Botox and OnlyFans. He’s already making way more than he ever did as a politician, including a few hundred bucks from Jimmy Kimmel.

“Santos has a new gig making videos for Cameo for $400 a pop, which is a dilemma because on one hand, you hate to give money to a guy like George Santos. But on the other, eh, pretty good chance he has your credit card information already,” Kimmel joked during Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. He sent Santos a “number of different ridiculous requests” on Cameo using a fake name, leading to the new segment: Will Santos Say It?

The short answer: yes.

One request had Kimmel asking Santos to congratulate his mom Brenda for cloning their pet dog schnauzer. “Hey Brenda, I wanted to congratulate you on successfully cloning your beloved schnauzer, Adolf. I know it was a lot of trials and tribulations, but you finally did it,” the former New York representative said in a video that looked it was filmed in a car that was going through a dark tunnel. “Now you get to enjoy Adolf and be happy, so give him a belly rub for me. Mwah.”

You can watch the Kimmel clip above.