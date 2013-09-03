JJ Abrams Wants Benedict Cumberbatch To Star In The New 'Star Wars'

Benedict Cumberbatch – the dreamy star of Sherlock most recently seen as Khan in the latest Star Trek remake, is reportedly being considered for JJ Abrams new Star Wars project. Yes! Really! Sherlock Holmes as Han Solo*!

Abrams is set to direct Star Wars: Episode VII, set to be released around 2015 and starring at least three members of the the original 1977 flick: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher. This is, of course, just rumors. In a recent interview with Total Film Cumberbatch admitted flatly:

“I always wanted to be Han Solo. Everything Harrison Ford did I just thought was the coolest thing ever — ‘Raiders Of The Lost Ark’ was very much my upbringing as well.”

No word on whether Cumberbatch will actually star in the new Star Wars or even who he’ll play, but be assured we at UPROXX will be all over that like seagulls on a chicken wing.

(h/t: Total Film)