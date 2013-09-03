JJ Abrams Wants Benedict Cumberbatch To Star In The New 'Star Wars'

Benedict Cumberbatch – the dreamy star of Sherlock most recently seen as Khan in the latest Star Trek remake, is reportedly being considered for JJ Abrams new Star Wars project. Yes! Really! Sherlock Holmes as Han Solo*!
Abrams is set to direct Star Wars: Episode VII, set to be released around 2015 and starring at least three members of the the original 1977 flick: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher. This is, of course, just rumors. In a recent interview with Total Film Cumberbatch admitted flatly:
“I always wanted to be Han Solo. Everything Harrison Ford did I just thought was the coolest thing ever — ‘Raiders Of The Lost Ark’ was very much my upbringing as well.”
No word on whether Cumberbatch will actually star in the new Star Wars or even who he’ll play, but be assured we at UPROXX will be all over that like seagulls on a chicken wing.
I think there’s something very young Harrison Fordy about BC in this gif (but mostly, I just love this gif).
DAMMIT [i.imgur.com]
If you are going to wear a scarf, this is really the only way to take it off like a boss.
That gif always makes me laugh because the jerking side lip thing he does. Was the scarf that painful to part with?
Is reboot the right word? I thought it was a sequel. Cumberbatch is a fun choice for the new trilogy. I could see him as Admiral Thrawn, if they were going that route.
If he’s Thrawn, I will automatically go see it, no matter how terrible the rest of it is.
If Thrawn is in the new movie, I would go to the midnight showing wearing Jedi robes.
However, since Lucas seems to look down on the extended universe, I really doubt Thrawn will be involved. And that is a shame.
I don’t think Lucas’s opinion really counts for much anymore, Rooster. Pretty sure he’s got practically nothing to do with the script-writing for the new films.
I’m eagerly awaiting the intergalactic archaeological expedition that reveals Star Trek and Star Wars actually take place in the same continuity, just a few eons apart. Eventually JJ can just roll them together into a single franchise. And I, for one, welcome our new sci-fi overlord.
BC as a Sith Lord or GTFO!