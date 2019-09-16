Getty Image

Joe Biden’s Old Story About A Gang Leader Named ‘Corn Pop’ Is Driving Twitter Crazy

Joe Biden may be the Democratic presidential frontrunner in most polls, but that doesn’t mean everyone’s behind him. Far from it. For many the former vice president is not the man who will beat Trump. He’s too old, he’s too prone to gaffes, he tells too many weird stories, he’s the last person alive who still uses the word “malarkey.” Any fears over his fitness in office were not mollified this weekend when an old clip resurfaced of him telling a story about his confrontation with a gang leader named “Corn Pop.”

It’s an old story, one Biden has been telling for ages. The short version: In the summer of ’62, when he was still a teenager, Biden was a lifeguard at an “all-black” public pool in Wilmington, Delaware. He managed to successfully handle an aggressive black gang leader he claims had the incredible name of “Corn Pop.” He’s always intended the story as one that shows he’s always known how to handle racial strife.

But some are starting to call bull. Over the weekend, writer Michael Harriot of The Root dropped a thread on Twitter in which he retold Biden’s “Corn Pop” story but with a, shall we say, critical eye. Taking Biden’s own retelling of the story from his 2008 memoir Promises to Keep, Harriot questioned its veracity as well as its intent.

“[A]ny black person who hears this story will automatically give you the side-eye and say: “n**** please,” wrote Harriot. “I’m always astounded by the imaginings of white people as it relates to race. Many of them have this fictionalized jigaboo version that is almost alien-like. And one of the greatest examples of this ever is Joe Biden’s story about Corn Pop the gangsta.”

Harriot was not alone in finding much wrong with Biden’s “Corn Pop” saga. After it was exhumed, the tale was met with widespread ridicule.

Others found yet another reason to be worried about Biden.

Others just saw it as more of the same.

And some enjoyed seeing “Corn Pop” trending and not finding out its meaning.

