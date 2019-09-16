Joe Biden’s Old Story About A Gang Leader Named ‘Corn Pop’ Is Driving Twitter Crazy

Joe Biden may be the Democratic presidential frontrunner in most polls, but that doesn’t mean everyone’s behind him. Far from it. For many the former vice president is not the man who will beat Trump. He’s too old, he’s too prone to gaffes, he tells too many weird stories, he’s the last person alive who still uses the word “malarkey.” Any fears over his fitness in office were not mollified this weekend when an old clip resurfaced of him telling a story about his confrontation with a gang leader named “Corn Pop.”

This is BIZARRE!

Here's Joe Biden telling the story of his face-off with a gang of razor-wielding ne'er-do-wells led by a guy named 'Corn Pop.' pic.twitter.com/DddRtWgdza — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 15, 2019

It’s an old story, one Biden has been telling for ages. The short version: In the summer of ’62, when he was still a teenager, Biden was a lifeguard at an “all-black” public pool in Wilmington, Delaware. He managed to successfully handle an aggressive black gang leader he claims had the incredible name of “Corn Pop.” He’s always intended the story as one that shows he’s always known how to handle racial strife.

But some are starting to call bull. Over the weekend, writer Michael Harriot of The Root dropped a thread on Twitter in which he retold Biden’s “Corn Pop” story but with a, shall we say, critical eye. Taking Biden’s own retelling of the story from his 2008 memoir Promises to Keep, Harriot questioned its veracity as well as its intent.

Thread: I'm always astounded by the imaginings of white people as it relates to race. Many of them have this fictionalized jigaboo version that is almost alien-like. And one of the greatest examples of this ever is Joe Biden's story about Corn Pop the gangsta. — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) September 14, 2019

“[A]ny black person who hears this story will automatically give you the side-eye and say: “n**** please,” wrote Harriot. “I’m always astounded by the imaginings of white people as it relates to race. Many of them have this fictionalized jigaboo version that is almost alien-like. And one of the greatest examples of this ever is Joe Biden’s story about Corn Pop the gangsta.”

Harriot was not alone in finding much wrong with Biden’s “Corn Pop” saga. After it was exhumed, the tale was met with widespread ridicule.

feeling bad for the reporter assigned to locate corn pop — mark (@kept_simple) September 15, 2019

if only someone had left the record player on for Corn Pop — maura quint (@behindyourback) September 15, 2019

“See now, Corn Pop ran with this bad dude named Sugar Bear. He was always telling folks he can’t get enough of that Golden Crisp” https://t.co/aRtZMjmjya — Nick Wiger (@nickwiger) September 15, 2019

(from Left to Right) Two-Bit, Soda Pop, Pony Boy, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Johnny, Swayze-O's, Boo Berry, Corn Pop pic.twitter.com/U9VMNvGkDv — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 15, 2019

Between Booker’s T-Bone and Biden’s Corn Pop, how many fabricated ne’er-do-well Negroes do you think the Democratic primary can hold?https://t.co/0hcxOHmGnx — Lando Callipygian. (@GeeDee215) September 15, 2019

YES Corn Pop is real, NO he is not dead I AM CORN POP, I HAVE BEEN CORN POP SINCE TIME IMMEMORIAL YOU HAVE DISTURBED THE SLUMBER OF CORN POP CORN POP’S CURSE BE UPON THEE — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) September 15, 2019

File photo of Corn Pop pic.twitter.com/puvFRDp1W7 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) September 15, 2019

Corn Pop and the boys waiting for Joe Biden outside of the pool. pic.twitter.com/U6FxBiBtEw — 🇯🇲Black🇭🇹Aziz🇳🇬aNANsi🇹🇹 (@Freeyourmindkid) September 15, 2019

Corn Pop at a town hall with a straight razor asking old Joe where his chain is now. — Sigh Hersh (still a yianni d. fan) (@Ugarles) September 15, 2019

What led Biden to ultimately kill Corn Pop in 2016? — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 15, 2019

How Corn Pop tells the story pic.twitter.com/yjA2Mu5ZIE — ML Kejera (@KejeraL) September 15, 2019

"Are you Corn Pop?" "Please, Corn Pop is my father. I am one of the Children of the Corn." — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 15, 2019

Others found yet another reason to be worried about Biden.

This Corn Pop shit is fucking weird. Joe Biden is a weirdo. Plus his eyes and teeth fell out during the debate. Not Presidential — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) September 15, 2019

“So I tied an onion to my belt, which was the style at the time. Now to take the ferry cost a nickel, and in those days, nickels had pictures of bumblebees on 'em. Give me five bees for a quarter, you'd say.

Now where were we? Oh yeah, Corn Pop.” — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) September 15, 2019

Others just saw it as more of the same.

GET OUT OF THE DARN POOL, CORN POP! CUT THE MALARKEY! pic.twitter.com/BOZY0bZXBL — beth, corn pop truther (@bourgeoisalien) September 15, 2019

And some enjoyed seeing “Corn Pop” trending and not finding out its meaning.

Without knowing why “Corn Pop” is trending, I’m thinking it’s:

a) Trump talking about black ops

b) Biden describing a soda he loves which does not exist

c) a new dance

d) a wildly popular new app — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 15, 2019

