Donald Trump and his cronies and supporters weren’t exactly happy Tuesday. That’s when the big guy scored his third indictment in only a handful of months, this time over his actions involving what became the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Fox News hosts melted down. The Trump team put out a statement comparing prosecutors to Nazis. And the sitting president? He just went to the movies.

Meanwhile, according to the pool report, President and First Lady Biden are at a movie theater seeing Oppenheimer. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 1, 2023

As per The Hollywood Reporter, less than an hour after Trump’s latest indictment went live, the White House press office revealed that Joe Biden wasn’t going to do much to contribute to the issue’s discourse. Instead, he was going to hide out from the world and all the rightwing freak-outs for a good three hours. That’s to say he was off to see Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

It’s not clear if he was renting out a movie theater or simply having a copy sent to the White House screening room, where several past presidents have sat watching cinema. (Did you know each president’s screening logs are made public? Nixon’s watchlist is a predictably fascinating portal into his strange mind.) Alas, he probably didn’t see it the way Nolan intended, on glorious 70mm IMAX film, as no theater in D.C. can handle that. Maybe he flew to New York City and saw it at the one city showing it that way in town.

It’s also unlikely he’ll be doing “Barbenheimer,” as it’s a bit late for anyone to be spend five hours watching movies. After all, he needs that time to figure out how to save student debt relief.

So rant and rave all you want, fans of a guy who’s probably going to try and throw a bunch of loyal cronies under the bus to save his hide. Biden’s busy watching a film about the inventor of a technology Trump should never have access to using again.

(Via THR)