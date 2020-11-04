Joe Biden is not ready to say he’s going to win the 2020 presidential election, unlike the other guy, but he’s not not saying it, either.

“I’m not here to declare we won,” the former-vice president said during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon from Wilmington, Delaware, with Kamala Harris (six feet) to his side. “But I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.” Biden currently has 253 electoral college votes, now including Wisconsin and Michigan, compared to 213 for Donald Trump; 270 wins it.

“I know this won’t be easy. I’m not naïve. Neither of us are. How deep and hard the opposing views are in our country. To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. We are not enemies. What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger than anything that can tear us apart,” Biden said. If he wins the election, “there will be no blue states and red states… Just a United States of America.”

“More Americans voted this election than ever before in American history. Over 150 million people cast their votes. I think that is just extraordinary. And if we had any doubts, we shouldn’t have any longer about a government of, by, and for the people. It is very much alive, very much alive in America.”

Of the 150 million-plus votes that have been counted, CNN reports that 70.1 million were for Biden and 67 million were for Trump. There’s still many more to sort through, though.

Biden just now: “I’m not here to declare that we've won, but I am here to report when the count is finished, we believe that we will be the winners.” #election2020 pic.twitter.com/DF81BgmJCD — The Recount (@therecount) November 4, 2020

(Via CNN)