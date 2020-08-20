Joe Rogan and his mask opposition recently made headlines, given that studies have proven that masks do help stop the spread of Covid-19. However, it’s sure difficult to argue with concerns that he has about authorities approving the release of 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes into the Florida Keys. CNN originally reported that residents are understandably peeved, and Rogan agreed while Instagramming that the situation “feels like the opening scene in a horror movie.”

Yep, it totally sounds like a few permutations on The Mist or any number of Stephen King stories. And with Covid-19, people are already making references to The Stand and our current situation, which has gone off the rails in the U.S.

Rogan’s blunt perspective also aided by scientific minds who don’t understand why the state and federal governments are going here, especially since Florida’s dealing with enough already. CNN spoke with Jaydee Hanson, policy director for the International Centre for Technology Assessment and Centre for Food Safety, who is sounding the alarm on why this is such a bad idea:

“With all the urgent crises facing our nation and the State of Florida — the Covid-19 pandemic, racial injustice, climate change — the administration has used tax dollars and government resources for a Jurassic Park experiment.”

Yup, nothing predictable can come of this “pilot project” that the EPA approved as an experiment in halting the Aedes aegypti mosquito species that carries diseases including Zika, dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. Whereas the altered mosquito, called OX5034 for Oxitec, the company that created it, will only produce female baby mosquitoes that die before being able to bite anyone.

Baby dinosaurs, baby mosquitoes. Life needs to find a way, and Rogan’s got it right this time… let’s hope someone puts the brakes on this one.

(Via CNN)