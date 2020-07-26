Joe Rogan has a lot of takes. Sometimes those takes, usually dropped on his immensely popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, offend and enrage people; sometimes they offend and enrage his guests, like when Bill Burr took umbrage with him calling people who wear masks “b*tches.” The latest Rogan controversy involves video games. He doesn’t like him. And now people online don’t like Joe Rogan.

Granted, the NewsRadio vet didn’t always feel this way. He was once an avid gamer, which, he says, was the problem. In a recent broadcast, the actor, comic, and podcast king says he “used to have a real problem with them.” Now he’s seen the light. “They’re a real problem. You know why? Because they’re f*cking fun. You do them, and they’re real exciting, but you don’t get anywhere.”

He continued:

“You [could be] doing something exciting and fun, or you could just be playing f*cking video games. Three years later you could just be that same kid, playing video games, waiting for the next whatever the f*ck game is… You’re gonna waste your time.”

People on Twitter were not amused with this take. Some called him “ignorant” of video games’ full potential.

I love Joe Rogan but cmon… this is a pretty ignorant statement from him. You could do ANYTHING for fun just to waste time. This day and age you can play video games to compete, earn money, build a following and make a career out of it. It's all about the mindset. https://t.co/7AD01UtPXo — 1% Nicks (@Nicks) July 26, 2020

Joe Rogan says video games are a waste of time. Video games are an important part of my mental health. I play them when I need a break from work. They enrich my life the same way books and movies do. Video games aren't a waste of time. Telling someone how to enjoy their life is. — 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪 𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔰 (@moby_dickhead) July 26, 2020

Some pointed out he’ll probably wind up reneging on his take anyway.

A Joe Rogan guest two days from now: "Video games aren't a problem. They're a fine hobby and a good way to combat stress." Joe Rogan: "Yeah I know what you mean, totally." https://t.co/dcM5ebezea — Civvie11 (@Civvie11) July 26, 2020

Some pointed out that a man whose podcasts sometimes last three or four or five hours shouldn’t be talking about wasting time.

You can also listen to countless hours of Joe Rogan and not see any improvement to your life. https://t.co/CBgh42MWLI — Conrad Zimmerman (@ConradZimmerman) July 26, 2020

"But by all means, continue listening to the Joe Rogan Podcast." Christ. https://t.co/pPovCs6q9u — SomecallmeJohnny (@Somecallmejon) July 26, 2020

Others were simply annoyed that Rogan was trending again.

Joe Rogan is trending again. So time to reup this only good piece of cultural analysis. https://t.co/8HAWQXm4QI — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) July 26, 2020

Caring what Joe Rogan says seems like an actual waste of time. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) July 26, 2020

