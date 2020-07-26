Getty Image
Joe Rogan Dismissed Video Games As A ‘Waste’ Of Time, And People Had Comebacks

Joe Rogan has a lot of takes. Sometimes those takes, usually dropped on his immensely popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, offend and enrage people; sometimes they offend and enrage his guests, like when Bill Burr took umbrage with him calling people who wear masks “b*tches.” The latest Rogan controversy involves video games. He doesn’t like him. And now people online don’t like Joe Rogan.

Granted, the NewsRadio vet didn’t always feel this way. He was once an avid gamer, which, he says, was the problem. In a recent broadcast, the actor, comic, and podcast king says he “used to have a real problem with them.” Now he’s seen the light. “They’re a real problem. You know why? Because they’re f*cking fun. You do them, and they’re real exciting, but you don’t get anywhere.”

He continued:

“You [could be] doing something exciting and fun, or you could just be playing f*cking video games. Three years later you could just be that same kid, playing video games, waiting for the next whatever the f*ck game is… You’re gonna waste your time.”

People on Twitter were not amused with this take. Some called him “ignorant” of video games’ full potential.

Some pointed out he’ll probably wind up reneging on his take anyway.

Some pointed out that a man whose podcasts sometimes last three or four or five hours shouldn’t be talking about wasting time.

Others were simply annoyed that Rogan was trending again.

